Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury Secretary Bessent says a ‘detox' period for the economy does not have to be a recession

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent and U.S. President Donald Trump look on during The White House Digital Assets Summit in the State Dining Room of the White House on March 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • The comments come after Bessent said Friday that the U.S. would undergo a transition period as the federal government tries to cut spending, including laying off public sector workers.
  • Bessent on Thursday reiterated his view that current levels of government spending are "unsustainable."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday that his previous comments about a "detox period" for the U.S. economy did not mean that a recession was necessary.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"Not at all. Doesn't have to be, because it will depend on how quickly the baton gets handed off. Our goal is to have a smooth transition," Bessent said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

The comments come after Bessent said Friday that the U.S. would undergo a transition period as the federal government tries to cut spending, including laying off public sector workers. Bessent on Thursday reiterated his view that current levels of government spending are "unsustainable."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"We have excess employment in the government, and those people can be moved to the private sector," Bessent said.

The Treasury head's comments last week came as several recent economic indicators have pointed to weakening growth. Job growth was slower than expected in February, and surveys of consumers and small business have shown a decline in confidence.

The stock market has also struggled in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 down 6% in March.

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

Tariffs to add as much as $10,000 to the cost of the average new home, trade association says

news 36 mins ago

Why the FastTrak toll road text scam is out of control and Apple, Android can't do anything to stop it

The federal spending cuts are not the only policy changes that President Donald Trump's administration is pushing. The White House has also increased tariffs on major U.S. trading partners, and a deal to extend existing tax cuts is expected to be a key part of political negotiations later this year.

"There's two parts to this: It's accelerating the economy, growing the revenue base — and controlling expenses. In the U.S., we do not have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem," Bessent said Thursday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us