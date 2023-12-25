Travelers say these are the best—and worst—U.S. airports for on-time flights, cleanliness, restaurants and more

AirHelp, an air passenger rights company, released its 2023 AirHelp Score report on America's best and worst airports. The company used data to calculate how often flights departed as scheduled in airports across the country and surveyed passengers about wait times, cleanliness, retail stores and restaurants.

The company determined an airports final ranking based on three factors:

On-time performance

Customer opinion

Food and shops

The 5 best U.S. airports, according to travelers

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Star Tribune Via Getty Images | Star Tribune | Getty Images

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport landed the top spot on the list of best U.S. airports with a score of 8.5 out of 10.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International is ideally located between the Twin Cities.

According to the airport's website, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International's high ranking is due in part to its modern facilities, which underwent a significant renovation in 2021.

The Minnesota airport also serves as a major hub for Delta Airlines.

In the J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, the airport ranked as one of North America's top 10 mega airports. It is also ne of the most expensive airports to fly out of, according to SmartAsset.

The 5 worst U.S. airports, according to travelers

San Francisco International Airport Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport Denver International Airport Fort Lauderdale International Airport Newark Liberty International Airport

Jasondoiy | Istock | Getty Images

The San Francisco International Airport is the worst airport in America, according to the AirHelp report.

San Francisco International is the largest airport in the Bay Area and the second-busiest in California after LAX.

According to a report from The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, it serves as a major hub for United Airlines and Alaska Airlines and is one of the busiest airports in the world.

A 2022 study from the travel experts at Upgraded Points found that to travel out of San Francisco International Airport, you need to arrive 2 hours and 45 minutes before your scheduled flight.

