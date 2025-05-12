Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Toy stocks rally after Chinese tariffs slashed to 30%

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC

Toys made by Mattel, Hasbro and others are seen at a Macy’s store in New York.
Staff | Reuters
  • Shares of Mattel, Hasbro, Jakks and Funko rallied on Monday after the U.S. agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs on China.
  • The agreement will pause most tariffs and other trade barriers for 90 days, including reducing the 145% levy President Donald Trump had in place on Chinese imports to 30%.
  • The toy industry is heavily reliant on supply chains in China, leaving toy makers at the mercy of trade policy.

Shares of major toy makers rallied on Monday after the U.S. agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs on China.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The agreement will pause most tariffs and other trade barriers for 90 days, including reducing the 145% levy President Donald Trump had in place on Chinese imports to 30%.

Shares of Mattel jumped more than 10% Monday, Hasbro traded up 6.5%, Jakks rose more than 15% and Funko soared a whopping 46.4%.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The rally pushed shares of Hasbro above their trading level from early April, before Trump first announced his so-called "reciprocal tariffs" on dozens of trade partners. The rest of the toy stocks are still trading below their April 1 closing prices.

The stocks had been hammered by Wall Street as investors anticipated manufacturing hiccups and price hikes resulting from the tariff scheme. The toy industry is heavily reliant on supply chains in China, leaving toy makers at the mercy of trade policy. Bank of America estimates that both Mattel and Hasbro source around 40% of their U.S. product from China.

Last month, Hasbro estimated that it would see as much as a $300 million hit to its bottom line if Trump's 145% China duty held.

Money Report

news 42 mins ago

McDonald's announces plans to hire 375,000 workers with Trump Labor secretary

news 44 mins ago

Google launches AI startup fund offering access to new models and tools

Mattel, too, warned last week that it was taking mitigating actions to fully offset costs associated with Trump's trade war with China, including raising prices in the U.S.

Both companies had previously issued forecasts that assumed 25% tariffs on Chinese imports. Mattel retracted its guidance earlier this month, citing macroeconomic volatility and uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs. Hasbro, meanwhile, maintained the full-year guidance it issued last quarter, but warned investors about the uncertainty of the current tariff environment.

Representatives from Hasbro, Mattel, Jakks and Funko did not immediately return CNBC's request for comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us