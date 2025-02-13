Money Report

Top federal prosecutor quits after DOJ moves to toss NYC Mayor Adams case

By Jim Forkin, CNBC and Dan Mangan, CNBC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives at the federal court after being charged with bribery and illegally soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign national, in New York City, U.S., October 2, 2024. 
Caitlin Ochs | Reuters
  • The top federal prosecutor in Manhattan has resigned on the heels of a directive by the Department of Justice to toss her office's pending criminal case against New York Mayor Eric Adams.
  • Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, did not mention the Adams case in her two-sentence resignation letter.

The top federal prosecutor in Manhattan resigned Thursday on the heels of a directive by the Department of Justice to toss her office's pending criminal bribery case against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, did not mention the Adams case in her two-sentence resignation letter, NBC News reported, citing a senior official.

The criminal case against Adams has not been dismissed as of Thursday afternoon.

Adams was indicted in September by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on charges related to alleged bribery, fraud and a decade-long campaign contribution scheme.

