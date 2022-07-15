Money Report

Tiger Woods Misses the Cut at What Could Be His Last British Open at St. Andrews

By Jack Stebbins, CNBC

Paul Childs | Reuters
  • "I don't know if I'll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews," Tiger Woods said.
  • The 46-year-old golf legend and three-time British Open champion missed the cut Friday.

After two difficult days at St. Andrews, Tiger Woods missed the British Open cut Friday, finishing nine shots over par.

He was visibly emotional as he crossed the Swilcan Bridge to the 18th hole. After finishing, he speculated that this may his last go-round there. He has called the storied Scottish course his favorite to play on.

"I don't know if I'll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews," he said, according to NBCUniversal's Golf Channel.

Woods, 46, has dealt with several health issues in recent years. He mounted a comeback this year after a 2021 car accident nearly forced the amputation of his right leg.

Since his return, Woods has played in three majors, including the British Open. He finished 47th in the Masters earlier this year at Augusta National, but skipped the U.S. Open. He made the cut in the PGA Championship, but withdrew for health reasons after a disappointing third round.

Woods has won 15 major championships since he turned pro in 1996. Of those, he won three British Open championships — two of those victories coming at St. Andrews.

Cameron Smith, Cameron Young and Dustin Johnson were atop the leaderboard as of 12:30 p.m. ET.

