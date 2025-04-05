This Texas city is the happiest in the U.S.—over half of households earn over $100,000 a year

On the whole, happiness in the U.S. is on the decline. The country fell down a spot from the year prior to No. 24 in the 2025 World Happiness Report.

But there is still plenty of joy to be found across the 50 states — including in Plano, Texas, which ranked No. 1 in a recent SmartAsset report identifying the happiest cities in America. SmartAsset ranked cities on 11 metrics across three categories: personal finance, wellbeing and quality of life.

Individual metrics include the share of households living below the poverty line, share of residents who report being inactive and traffic volume on major roads.

Here are the 10 happiest cities in the U.S., according to SmartAsset:

1. Plano, Texas

Households earning $100,000/year or more: 54.3%

54.3% Life expectancy in years: 81.3

81.3 Marriage rate: 55.9%

2. Arlington, Virginia

Households earning $100,000/year or more: 65.3%

65.3% Life expectancy in years: 83.9

83.9 Marriage rate: 41.4%

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

Households earning $100,000/year or more: 42.5%

42.5% Life expectancy in years: 81.0

81.0 Marriage rate: 41.6%

4. Seattle, Washington

Households earning $100,000/year or more: 57.5%

57.5% Life expectancy (years): 81.1

81.1 Marriage rate: 41.4%

5. San Jose, California

Households earning $100,000/year or more: 62.2%

62.2% Life expectancy in years: 83.8

83.8 Marriage rate: 48.1%

6. Boise, Idaho

Households earning $100,000/year or more: 39.3%

39.3% Life expectancy in years: 79.7

79.7 Marriage rate: 47.8%

7. Fremont, California

Households earning $100,000/year or more: 71.9%

71.9% Life expectancy in years: 82.0

82.0 Marriage rate: 49.6%

8. Lincoln, Nebraska

Households earning $100,000/year or more: 32.0%

32.0% Life expectancy in years: 79.1

79.1 Marriage rate: 44.5%

9. Durham, North Carolina

Households earning $100,000/year or more: 41.9%

41.9% Life expectancy in years: 79.2

79.2 Marriage rate: 44.5%

10. Anchorage, Alaska

Households earning $100,000/year or more: 47.6%

47.6% Life expectancy in years: 76.3

76.3 Marriage rate: 48.2%

Why Plano is No. 1

A few factors made Plano stand out in SmartAsset's ranking, including the city's high marriage rate of 56% and that 54% of households earn at least $100,000 a year.

While you don't need to be married to be happy, numerous studies have shown partnered people tend to be happier than single adults. Married people also tend to earn more and spend less, Census Bureau and Labor Department data has found.

When it comes to factors like school quality, job opportunities and entertainment options, Plano has a solid reputation. The city ranked No. 6 on Niche's 2025 best places to live in the U.S. based on factors like its schools and public safety. Plano also ranked No. 5 in SmartAsset's 2023 rankings of the safest cities in America due to its low drug mortality and violent crime rates.

"Living in Plano, Texas, offers a modest yet fulfilling experience with its safe, family-friendly neighborhoods, excellent schools, and well-maintained parks," a reviewer who says they're a current Plano resident posted on Niche.

"Whether enjoying Tex-Mex at a local eatery or exploring diverse cuisines, Plano's vibrant food scene complements its community-focused atmosphere, making it a comfortable place to call home," they added.

How money can affect happiness

Research has shown higher incomes are associated with higher levels of happiness, which SmartAsset took into account with metrics like the share of households earning $100,000 a year or more and local poverty rates.

Previous research suggested that while an increase in income is correlated with greater life satisfaction, that was only true up to a certain point. But more recent studies have concluded that drop-off doesn't really exist.

Even people who are already objectively wealthy will continue to feel the positive effects of more money when they get raises or otherwise increase their wealth, University of Pennsylvania researcher Matthew Killingsworth found in 2024.

The material impacts of more money will be relative, but the increase to happiness is roughly the same, he said.

For example, someone with a low income getting a 20% raise may suddenly be able to more comfortably feed their family, whereas a higher earner getting a 20% raise may simply upgrade their car. But the happiness boost they both feel will be roughly the same, Killingsworth's research suggests.

Of course, this correlation isn't true for everyone. Outside factors like relationships or underlying mental health problems may inhibit a person's happiness regardless of their income, Killingsworth's research found.

