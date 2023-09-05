This restaurant stock is ‘going back over $2,000,' according to Jim Cramer

The turnaround in Chipotle Mexican Grill's (CMG) stock price has further runway ahead, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

Chipotle stock "is going back over $2,000 [per share], and it's going to do it in a heartbeat," Cramer said. It's been over a month since Chipotle closed at above that level. But since its recent low on Aug. 10, the stock has climbed more than 5%, including Tuesday's roughly 0.5% intraday gain, to around $1,948 per share.

Cramer added that a $2,400-per-share price target issued Monday by Baird is "not a problem" for Chipotle. The U.S. fast-food chain notched an all-time closing high of about $2,153 per share on July 18.

Baird reiterated Chipotle as a top idea for investors over the next 12 months, noting the company could implement further price hikes to help its margins next year.

Cramer said he remains a believer in Chipotle's investment prospects, designating the company a "senior growth stock" alongside the likes of apparel maker Lululemon (LULU) and database software firm MongoDB (MDB).

In the restaurant space, Cramer's Investing Club owns shares of Starbucks (SBUX).

