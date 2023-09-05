Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

This restaurant stock is ‘going back over $2,000,' according to Jim Cramer

By Kevin Stankiewicz,CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

The turnaround in Chipotle Mexican Grill's (CMG) stock price has further runway ahead, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

Chipotle stock "is going back over $2,000 [per share], and it's going to do it in a heartbeat," Cramer said. It's been over a month since Chipotle closed at above that level. But since its recent low on Aug. 10, the stock has climbed more than 5%, including Tuesday's roughly 0.5% intraday gain, to around $1,948 per share.

Cramer added that a $2,400-per-share price target issued Monday by Baird is "not a problem" for Chipotle. The U.S. fast-food chain notched an all-time closing high of about $2,153 per share on July 18.

Baird reiterated Chipotle as a top idea for investors over the next 12 months, noting the company could implement further price hikes to help its margins next year.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

If you like this story, sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free.

Cramer said he remains a believer in Chipotle's investment prospects, designating the company a "senior growth stock" alongside the likes of apparel maker Lululemon (LULU) and database software firm MongoDB (MDB).

In the restaurant space, Cramer's Investing Club owns shares of Starbucks (SBUX).

Money Report

news 27 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick with Morgan Stanley

news 30 mins ago

Jim Cramer laments rising interest rates, says market won't advance if they keep climbing

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us