This is the No. 1 company where workers are happy with their pay—it’s not based in New York or San Francisco

The place where workers are happiest with their pay isn't a Big Tech company based in an expensive coastal city, but rather an HR business located in the Sun Belt.

Paycom, an HR and payroll tech company based in Oklahoma City, was named the No. 1 company for best compensation, according to the latest analysis from employee review site Comparably.

The Comparably ranking considers 20 million anonymous employee reviews from the last year and recognizes top employers based on workers' evaluations of their total compensation package, including how happy they are with their salary, raises, bonuses, benefits, stock and equity.

Workers were asked to respond to prompts including:

Do you believe you're paid fairly?

Are you satisfied with your benefits?

How often do you get a raise?

Does your company give annual bonuses?

If applicable, are you satisfied with your stock or equity?

One review from a Paycom employee noted the company's generous commission structure, time off and health-care benefits. Meanwhile, at No. 3 Adobe, an employee praised the cloud company's unlimited PTO, and a reviewer at No. 5 Salesforce was happy with their consistent raises and generous equity.

Here are the top 10 companies where workers are happiest with their pay and benefits.

1. Paycom

Headquarters : Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Business: HR and payroll technology company

2. Boston Consulting Group

Headquarters : Boston, Massachusetts

: Boston, Massachusetts Business: Consulting firm

3. Adobe

Headquarters : San Jose, California

: San Jose, California Business: Software company

4. Waste Connections

Headquarters : Spring, Texas

: Spring, Texas Business: Provides waste collection and disposal services

5. Salesforce

Headquarters : San Francisco, California

: San Francisco, California Business: Cloud-based software company that provides customer relationship management services

6. Workday

Headquarters : Pleasanton, California

: Pleasanton, California Business: Provides cloud-based enterprise applications for finance and HR management

7. Elastic

Headquarters : San Francisco, California

: San Francisco, California Business: Platform for search-powered solutions

8. Calix

Headquarters : San Jose, California

: San Jose, California Business: Software provider

9. Squarespace

Headquarters : New York, New York

: New York, New York Business: Website-building and ecommerce platform

10. Hubspot

Headquarters : Cambridge, Massachusetts

: Cambridge, Massachusetts Business: Customer platform to support businesses in sales, marketing and customer service

A growing share of people aren't happy with their pay, according to recent data from Pew Research Center. As of this year, 29% of U.S. workers say they're dissatisfied with their salary, with many concerned that their pay hasn't kept pace with the cost of living, they're being underpaid for the quality or amount of work they do, they don't earn enough to pay their bills or they're paid less than a coworker who does similar work.

