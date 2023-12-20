This in-demand side hustle for 2024 can pay up to $6,000 per month—how to get started

Americans have already begun making their 2024 financial plans. A majority, 86% have at least one financial goal for the year, according to a November 2023 Bankrate survey of 2,391 U.S. adults. One popular goal is getting another source of income.

If you are looking to start a side gig in the new year, there are plenty of opportunities and directions to consider. If you're tech savvy, AI assistant might be for you. If you love kids, teaching might be up your alley. And if you love organization and household tasks, you might consider becoming a house helper.

"We're going to see a lot more people go back to the office in 2024," says Angelique Rewers, CEO of small business consulting firm BoldHaus. That means "folks who got accustomed to being able to do a lot of things because they didn't have a commute and they were home now can't do that."

Here's what the gig could look like, how much it could pay and how to get started.

'People want helpers for personal shopping'

Depending on the person or family and their needs, the role of house helper can call for a variety of activities.

"They need personal shoppers. They need that house helper who can be there to meet the plumber, the electrician, the contractor," says Rewers. "They need help with aging parents." There are people who need someone to stop in once a day and make lunch for kids or elders or to feed pets. Some need someone to mow their lawn.

"We're seeing people want helpers for personal shopping and even personal returns," she says. It's an array of errands and day-to-day activities that people need help with and are willing to pay someone else to do.

Depending on the task, the gig can be called any number of names: house manager, personal assistant, personal shopper, house assistant, etc.

'You can sign up with Poplin or hampr'

There are various ways to offer up your services.

"You can sign up with Poplin or hampr to provide laundry services for other people," says Kathy Kristof, founder and editor of Sidehusl.com. Laundry pros on Poplin can earn up to $6,000 per month, according to the site.

You can also offer your house help services on Nextdoor or local neighborhood groups on Facebook. "There's a lot of areas now that have dedicated Facebook groups for the more local [people], anybody who lives in that area," says Rewers. Log on and create a post with your availability, area of interest and rate.

House helpers can make as much as $30 per hour for their services, says Rewers.

