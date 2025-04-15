This crucial move could help you land a job after rejection: It's ‘the best thing' a candidate can do

If you're having a hard time getting traction in your job search, remember to focus on your small achievements, like attending a networking event or signing up for a new course.

And even if you've recently heard "no" from an employer, there's still a way to move your job search forward with them, says Jolen Anderson, chief people and community officer at BetterUp, who spoke to CNBC Make It at BetterUp's recent Uplift conference.

If you get a rejection from a company you've just interviewed for, here's how Anderson recommends responding — it's "the best thing that a candidate can do," she says.

'See it as a new opportunity for your network'

It's hard to hear "no" when you've spent weeks or months interviewing for a job. But try to "see it as a new opportunity for your network," says Anderson.

You've spent hours with the recruiter and people on the team. They have a sense of who you are and what you've accomplished. They're now people in your industry you've created a personal connection with.

As such, when you respond, if there was someone in that process you connected with in particular, send them a message thanking them for their time, and add something like, "I'm sorry that my skills didn't align with this particular role," says Anderson. "Are there other opportunities at the company that you think might be a match for me or other people in your network you think you can introduce me to?"

I've 'sometimes referred those people to friends'

You could send that note via email if you have that person's address, or you could send it via LinkedIn. You could also send it to the recruiter you worked with and ask them to forward it on your behalf.

The worst-case scenario is that person doesn't respond, but there's no shame in trying to advocate for yourself. Anderson herself has gotten such messages and "sometimes referred those people to friends, to other jobs, to other roles" because she knew they were talented.

It's a tough job market, but "ultimately everybody's hoping people are employed at a place where they can be successful and thriving and adding value to a company," she says.

