This Company Is Searching for Its First Ever Taco Consulting Expert—and the Job Pays $100,000 for 4 Months of Work

Are you a taco fanatic? McCormick & Company announced this week it is hiring for a new position: Director of Taco Relations. The position will be the first of its kind for the food company.

Applicants must be 21 years or older and a resident of the U.S., with a valid driver's license, among other requirements.

The position runs September through December and pays $25,000 a month, for a total of $100,000. The Director of Taco Relations will also recieve a supply of McCormick taco seasoning and other McCormick products.

It is a part-time position that requires 20 hours of remote work a week. Around 10% of the job will require travel to in-person meetings, including visiting other taco locations in the U.S., traveling to McCormick's headquarters in Hunt Valley, Maryland, meeting with team members and participating in taco eating sessions.

While no prior experience is necessary and McCormick is open to all experience levels, the company is looking for someone with a strong teamwork mentality, an interest in all things tacos and a keen eye for storytelling through video and social media.

The position's responsibilities will include creating recipes, scouring platforms like TikTok for the latest taco trends and bringing other taco enthusiasts together.

To apply for the position, you'll need to submit a video that highlights your personality and "passion for tacos" in two minutes or less. The company is accepting submissions until Tuesday, July 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

