Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘This can no longer be justified': International outcry over Rafah attack piles more pressure on Israel

By Natasha Turak,CNBC

Hani Alshaer | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • "These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians. I call for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire," France's President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a post on X.
  • The U.S. said the images coming out of the attack were "devastating" and "heartbreaking," but refrained from demanding a stop to the Rafah operation.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attack as a "tragic incident."
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a camp area housing internally displaced people in Rafah on May 27, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. 
Eyad Baba | Afp | Getty Images
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a camp area housing internally displaced people in Rafah on May 27, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. 

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Global leaders expressed shock and outrage over an Israeli military attack on the southern Gazan city of Rafah that killed more than 45 people, including children, on Sunday night in a tent camp for displaced Palestinian refugees.

The Israel Defense Force initially said it used "precise munitions" and "intelligence" to target two senior Hamas leaders in the area. It added that it is now investigating the event, after news emerged that the strike started a fire that engulfed the camp, leaving destroyed shelters and charred bodily remains whose images flooded social media.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his anger in a post on the X social media platform, saying he was "outraged by the Israeli strikes that have killed many displaced persons in Rafah."

Palestinians mourn by the bodies of relatives killed after an Israeli strike on a camp for internally displaced people in Rafah on May 27, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. 
Eyad Baba | Afp | Getty Images
Palestinians mourn by the bodies of relatives killed after an Israeli strike on a camp for internally displaced people in Rafah on May 27, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. 

"These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians," Macron's post read, adding: "I call for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire."

Money Report

7 mins ago

U.S. crude oil gains more than 1% as market looks to OPEC+ meeting on production levels

news 40 mins ago

More than 100 business leaders including Wikipedia's Jimmy Wales sign open letter backing Britain's center-left opposition

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said: "The Palestinian people are being squeezed without regard for the rights of innocent men, women and children who have nothing to do with Hamas". He further stressed that "this can no longer be justified."

The U.S., meanwhile, called the images coming out of the attack were "devastating" and "heartbreaking," but refrained from demanding a stop to the Rafah operation.

"Israel has a right to go after Hamas, and we understand this strike killed two senior Hamas terrorists who are responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians," a National Security Council spokesperson said, according to Reuters. "But as we've been clear, Israel must take every precaution possible to protect civilians."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attack as a "tragic incident."

"In Rafah, we have already evacuated about a million uninvolved residents. And despite our utmost effort not to harm uninvolved residents, a tragic incident occurred yesterday. We are investigating the case, we will draw conclusions because this is our policy," he said in remarks to the Israeli parliament, amid angry shouting by opposition lawmakers, according to an NBC translation.

The attack comes two days after the International Court of Justice, the United Nations' top court, asked Israel to "immediately halt" its military offensive in Rafah, citing the "disastrous" humanitarian situation.

The court does not have direct enforcement mechanisms for its orders. Just a day after the ICJ's ruling, Israeli airstrikes hit parts of Rafah, and on Tuesday Israeli tanks reached Rafah's city center, according to local witnesses cited by Reuters.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us