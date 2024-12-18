This airline is offering ‘budget-savvy' travelers an ‘all you can fly' pass for just $299: Here's what to know

Frontier Airlines is trying to entice travelers with its latest "all you can fly" deal.

The airline announced the "GoWild!" pass which offers unlimited flights for just $299 a year — for a limited time only.

"The GoWild! Pass is perfect for spontaneous adventurers, budget-savvy travelers, and anyone dreaming of limitless journeys," Bobby Schroeter, Chief Commercial Officer of Frontier Airlines, said in a press release on Tuesday.

The deal is only available to the first 5,000 customers who sign up during the pre-sale, which ends on December 18 at 11:59 p.m. MST. After that, the price will increase to $499.

To be eligible, pass holders must be 18 years or older, U.S. residents and members of Frontier Miles, the airline's loyalty program. If you aren't a member, you'll be automatically enrolled when you sign up.

After buying the "GoWild!" pass, travelers can book tickets on select Frontier flights for a penny. However, they must also pay any taxes and fees associated with the airfare.

There are other restrictions worth noting when buying into the deal: the pass holder cannot reserve seats, and the fare doesn't include a carry-on or checked baggage.

Frontier's "GoWild!" pass will allow travelers to make reservations the day before a departure for domestic travel and 10 days before the departure of international flights.

The airline flies to destinations across the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America.

The pass is valid for travel between May 1, 2025 and April 30, 2026. Travelers will also be unable to use the pass for travel dates around the holidays and other busy periods. Passholders can not use it to buy tickets for other travelers.

