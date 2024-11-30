This 1 tiny to-do can boost your happiness today, therapist says—and it only takes 10 minutes

When a task isn't urgent, it's easy to keep procrastinating. Scheduling a doctor's appointment or dusting your bookshelf can end up sitting on a to-do list for days, even weeks, despite taking only a few minutes to complete.

The benefits of tackling just one of these chores extends beyond finally having it done. Finishing a task you've been avoiding can boost your mood and increase your happiness immediately, says Vienna Pharaon, a therapist and author of "The Origins of You."

"Addressing something you've been ignoring lightens the load and allows you to accomplish something that's been weighing you down," she says.

Still, motivating ourselves to actually do some of these tiny to-do's can be challenging.

'A reason becomes an excuse when it's more habitual'

Procrastinating on small responsibilities doesn't mean you're lazy, says Joseph Ferrari, a psychology professor at DePaul University in Chicago and the author of "Still Procrastinating: The No-Regrets Guide to Getting it Done."

People are wired to avoid unpleasant experiences. "We are good at putting off things that we think could be aversive," Ferrari says.

There are plenty legitimate reasons to delay completing a task, but "a reason becomes an excuse when it's more habitual," Ferrari says. "When there is always a reason not to do something, it's called an excuse."

If you've rationalized not vacuuming your rug for the last month, it's likely that your reasons are actually excuses — and that can mean you're trapped in a cycle of procrastination.

These unfinished or interrupted tasks can weigh on your mind. In fact, we tend to remember tasks we haven't done better than tasks we have, a psychological phenomenon known as the Zeigarnik effect. This creates cognitive dissonance which can actually distract us and make us less productive.

'Choose something that's challenging, but also achievable'

To relieve some of that mental tension, try crossing one to-do off your list today. If you're having trouble narrowing down what you want to execute, take the following steps:

Make a list of things you've been avoiding or ignoring. You don't have to pick a traditional chore. The task just needs to be something you've been meaning to do but haven't gotten to. "Going to bed earlier, drinking more water, having a hard conversation, getting in a challenging workout, putting your phone down at night" — any or all can boost your mood, Pharaon says. Don't overextend yourself. "Choose something that's challenging for you, but also achievable," Pharaon says. Maybe you've been dreading telling a friend you can't attend their birthday. Having that conversation will be challenging but not impossible, and you'll feel much better afterwards. Complete part of a more involved task: If none of your to-do's will take less than 10 minutes, do part of one. "Break things down and do a little bit," Ferrari says. For example, if you know finishing a book will take you an hour, commit to reading a few pages or a chapter instead.

Accomplishing the simplest task can instantly make you feel more productive and lift your mood.

