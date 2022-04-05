These Three LNG Plays Are Worthy Investments, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday picked three liquified natural gas stocks investors should consider purchasing.

"Two are pure plays on liquefied natural gas exports – a little dicier – and then one is a more diversified story, really perfect for home-gamers who are worried about volatility," the "Mad Money" host said.

Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has led the U.S. to raise concerns about restricted supply of commodities, like energy and food, as well as implement economic sanctions against Russia. The U.S said in late March that it will work with global partners to provide at least 15 billion cubic meters more of liquified natural gas to Europe this year in an attempt to lessen reliance on Russian imports.

U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% to a nine-week peak on Tuesday.

Front-month gas futures rose 32.0 cents, or 5.6%, to settle at $6.032 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Jan. 27, Reuters reported.

Here is Cramer's list of three LNG stocks he believes investors should be eyeing, starting with his favorite:

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is "not a pure play, but does have a nice LNG export business," Cramer said.

"I like it long-term, as it's the single best growth utility around with a terrific liquefied natural gas kicker. … If you're looking for ways to play Europe's demand for liquefied natural gas, I like Sempra Energy the best," he said, adding that the business is "consistent" and its stock is still cheap relative to the company's earnings.

Cramer also discussed two other LNG stocks that he thinks could be investable: Cheniere Energy and Tellurian.

Cheniere Energy

"It's the safest pure play in the industry. … Analysts expect Cheniere's sales and earnings to peak this year. If you believe the LNG business can stay strong beyond 2022, then you've got my blessing to buy this one, but otherwise it's possible the good news is already baked in and we are in, suddenly, a not great stock market," Cramer said.

Tellurian

"Given that the stock has basically doubled since the end of last year, I think that you can afford to be patient here. Just wait for a better entry point," Cramer said.

