These Are the Top 25 Enterprise Technology Startups Powering the Economy

CNBC's first-ever Top Startups for the Enterprise list highlights startups powering digital transformation, attracting strategic investments and potentially drawing acquisition interest. These are up-and-coming companies built by ambitious, creative, and innovative entrepreneurs who specifically set out to develop the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity as companies in all sectors of the economy allocate increasing levels of spending to technology.

The 25 startups selected using a proprietary methodology have raised over $14 billion in venture capital, according to PitchBook, at an implied collective valuation of more than $147 billion. Most of the companies on the unranked list use a combination of AI, machine learning, and cloud computing as critical drivers of their business models, and more than a third of the companies provide cybersecurity solutions.

Well-funded firms like these are in a particularly good position to meet the needs of large enterprises that are doubling down on emerging opportunities, despite the uncertain economic climate.