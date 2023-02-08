These Are the Best Hotels in the U.S. and Europe, According to a New Ranking

The U.S. News & World Report released its 13th annual ranking of the best hotels for travelers this week.

The rankings, published Tuesday, are based on three factors: the number of awards received from the travel industry, a hotel's star rating, and guest reviews from the travel website Tripadvisor.

More weight was given to recipients of "highly selective" awards, as well as those with more traveler reviews, according to the press release. That makes it harder for new hotels to break into the upper ranks of the annual list.

The report ranks only "luxury" hotels and resorts, which U.S. News defines as those that consistently average from 4- to 5-star ratings, though it now includes select hotels with 3.5 stars too, the company said.

To be considered, hotels must also have at least 20 rooms, according to the release.

Best hotels in the U.S.

These are the top ranked hotels in the U.S.:

Acqualina Resort & Residences — Miami, Florida The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort — Scottsdale, Arizona Pendry West Hollywood — Los Angeles, California The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort — Kiawah Island, South Carolina The Inn & Club at Harbour Town, Sea Pines Resort — Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Miami's Acqualina Resort & Residences took the top spot in the United States for the first time. It has three pools, ocean views and an award-winning spa.

U.S. News also published additional hotel rankings that can be searched by state or by city.

For example, travelers can search for the best hotels in California, or explore hotel rankings in 46 different towns and locations there, such as La Jolla, Disneyland and Napa Valley.

They can then filter hotels based on star ratings, price and amenities.

Best hotels in Europe

These are the top ranked hotels in Europe:

Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam — Amsterdam, Netherlands Grand Hotel Tremezzo — Tremezzo, Italy La Reserve Paris Hotel and Spa — Paris, France The Goring — London, U.K. The Connaught — London, U.K.

Last year's No. 1 hotel, Le Bristol Paris, came in at No. 6 this year.

Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam clinched the top spot in Europe for the first time. It comprises six canal-side mansions and houses a two-starred Michelin restaurant that specializes in vegetarian cuisine.

Sebastiaan Kroes | Moment Open | Getty Images

Europe's No. 2 hotel, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, overlooks Italy's famous Lake Como.

The U.S. News & World Ranking also ranks hotels in 39 European countries, from Albania to Wales.

Similar to the U.S. rankings, visitors can core into these rankings by "popular regions," such as Capri, Cinque Terre and Venice in Italy.

Best hotels in the Caribbean

These are the top ranked hotels in the Caribbean:

Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla — Maundays Bay, Anguilla Jumby Bay Island, Oetker Collection — Jumby Bay Island, Antigua Jade Mountain Resort — Soufriere, St. Lucia Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France — Saint Barthelemy Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club — Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

The Caribbean's best hotel, Cap Juluca, has dome-shaped villas with views of the ocean and direct access to the beach.

Thomasfluegge | E+ | Getty Images

The No. 2 hotel, Antigua's Jumby Bay Island, provides snorkeling expeditions and kayak tours for guests.

Other rankings

The U.S. News & World Report also published new rankings for in Canada, Mexico and Bermuda.

Separately, it also ranks all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico, which were topped by Jumby Bay Island, Oetker Collection and Grand Velas Los Cabos, respectively.