These are the 10 most desirable real estate markets right now—5 are in the Midwest

This month, Realtor.com released a report on the hottest housing markets as of July 2024.

The real estate site ranked 300 metro areas based on two aspects of the housing market:

Market demand, as measured by unique views per property on Realtor.com The pace of the market as measured by the number of days a listing remains active on Realtor.com

Major metro areas like New York City and San Francisco didn't make the top 10. Realtor.com's report found that the hottest housing markets were in the Northeast and the Midwest. This month's list is the 10th in a row that contains housing markets from only those two regions.

"Prices were stable nationwide, but the month's hottest markets saw more substantial price growth due to high demand and scarce for-sale inventory," the report states.

The report highlights an overall trend of people moving from major cities to Midwest and Northeast metros, which have dominated the list since February 2022.

Oshkosh, Wisconsin has the nation's hottest housing market

The midwestern city of Oshkosh took the No. 1 spot on Realtor.com's list. According to the site, homes in OshKosh have a median list price of $374,000. The city received 3.7 times more views per property in July than the national average.

Despite mortgages rising in 2022 and home prices remaining high across the country, the Midwest actually became a hotspot for buyers.

"Oshkosh offers buyers affordability in an idyllic setting," Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com, stated.

The number of listings rose 24.2% year-over-year in Oshkosh in July and there were 72.8% fewer homes for sale this July compared to before the covid-19 pandemic.

"The gap between inventory and buyer demand sent Oshkosh to the top of this month's list," Jones said.

Nestled along the shores of Lake Winnebago, Oshkosh is home to the clothing brand OshKosh B'Gosh, which is also a major employer in the area.

The 10 hottest housing markets in the U.S.

Oshkosh, Wis. Hartford, Conn. Manchester, N.H. Rockford, Ill. Akron, Ohio Monroe, Mich. New Haven, Conn. Rochester, N.Y. Janesville, Wis. Providence, R.I.

Hartford, Connecticut, is the No. 2 hottest housing market, with listings in the area receiving 4.3 times more views than the national average. Average homes in Hartford cost $444,000, according to Realtor.com.

A March report from Creditnews Research found that Hartford, Connecticut, was the fastest-selling housing market as of January 2024.

The metro area's median "days-to-pending" was eight days, down from 52 days in January 2020. This was the biggest percentage drop (-84.62%) of all the metros in the study. The state also had the second-biggest decline in per-capita housing inventory (-67.20%) since 2020.

In 2023, Hartford was one of Realtor.com's top 10 markets of the year. It is known as the world's insurance capital because it is home to the headquarters of more than 100 insurance companies.

