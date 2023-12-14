These are Netflix's 10 most popular shows of 2023—'Wednesday' was No. 4

Even Jenna Ortega couldn't take down "The Night Agent."

The conspiracy thriller topped "Wednesday" as the most popular show on Netflix, according to data released by the streamer in its first ever "What We Watched" engagement report.

The report, released this week in the form of a downloadable Microsoft Excel file, features more than 18,000 titles which Netflix says represents "99% of all viewing" on its platform, which boasts nearly 240 million subscribers.

The streamer says it will begin releasing "What We Watched" twice a year, with the inaugural edition covering viewing between January and June of 2023.

The titles were ranked based on the accumulated viewing hours, rounded to the closest 100,000. Korean psychological thriller "The Glory" took the No. 3 spot with more than 622 million hours viewed, just behind the 665 hours viewers spent watching the second season of "Ginny & Georgia."

In a release introducing the report, Netflix says that the ranking alone isn't enough to compare and contrast the popularity of two shows or movies. Instead, it says that "to compare between titles it's best to use our weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, which take into account run times and premiere dates."

These were Netflix's most popular shows in the first half of 2023.

1. 'The Night Agent' (Season 1)

Released: March 23, 2023

Hours viewed: 812,100,000

2. 'Ginny & Georgia' (Season 2)

Release date: January 5, 2023

Hours viewed: 665,100,000

3. 'The Glory' (Season 1)

Release date: December 30, 2022

Hours viewed: 622,800,000

4. 'Wednesday' (Season 1)

Release date: November 23, 2022

Hours viewed: 507,700,000

5. 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Release date: May 4, 2023

Hours viewed: 503,000,000

6. 'You' (Season 4)

Release date: February 9, 2023

Hours viewed: 440,600,000

7. 'La Reina del Sur' (Season 3)

Release date: December 30, 2022

Hours viewed: 429,600,000

8. 'Outer Banks' (Season 3)

Release date: February 23, 2023

Hours viewed: 402,500,000

9. 'Ginny & Georgia' (Season 1)

Release date: February 24, 2021

Hours viewed: 302,100,000

10. 'FUBAR' (Season 1)

Release date: May 25, 2023

Hours viewed: 266,200,000

