These 11 Colleges Have Some of the Wealthiest Alumni in the U.S.

In September, Forbes released its annual "Forbes 400" list, which ranked the wealthiest people in the U.S.

And Forbes found that being rich isn't the only thing people like Elon Musk, Larry page and Abigail Johnson have in common: many of them graduated from just a handful of schools.

According to Forbes, one-fourth of all Forbes 400 members attended one of just 11 schools in the United States.

The college with the wealthiest alumni in the U.S.: University of Pennsylvania

The college that has the most undergraduate alumni on Forbes' ranking of the wealthiest Americans is the University of Pennsylvania.

The Ivy League school is home to the famed Wharton School and has a total of 17 graduates on the Forbes list.

Some of the most notable grads from UPenn include Elon Musk and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

University of Pennsylvania: 17 graduates Harvard University and Yale University: 11 graduates (tie) -- University of Southern California: 10 graduates Stanford University: 9 graduates Princeton University: 8 graduates Columbia University, Cornell University, and University of Michigan: 7 graduates (tie) -- -- Dartmouth College and New York University: 6 graduates (tie)

Harvard and Yale tied for second place with 11 graduates each from the list of wealthiest Americans.

The Boston school slipped from the top spot, which it held in 2021.

The richest Harvard grad is the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who ranked No. 8 on the Forbes 400 list.

Other famous Harvard University alumni include Nathan Blecharczyk, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Airbnb, Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, oil executive George Kaiser, and Blackstone executive vice chairman Hamilton "Tony" James.

According to Forbes, nearly half of Yale's graduates on the Forbes 400 list come from two families: The Marses, of pet food and candy giant Mars Inc., and the oil-rich Bass's.

Another famous Yale alum is the co-founder and CEO of The Blackstone Group, Stephen Schwarzman.

