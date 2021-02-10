Money Report

The ‘Schitt's Creek' Megamansion Is on Sale for Nearly $15 Million—Take a Look Inside

By Jade Scipioni, CNBC

Pop TV

The Toronto megamansion featured in the opening scenes of the hit TV series "Schitt's Creek" is on sale for nearly $15 million.

The 24,000-square-foot property known as the La Belle Maison has 12 bedrooms, according to listing agent Khoren Mardoyan.

The three-story mansion was designed by its owner, a Toronto-based developer, Van Lapoyan, who was inspired by French architecture. The property took five years to design and was completed in July of 2013, according to Lapoyan's attorney, Robert Freedman.

The property is situated in one of Toronto's most exclusive neighborhoods, called St. Andrew Winfields. Amenities at the estate include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a home theater, a wine cellar and a gym with a golf simulator and a sauna.

Freedman tells CNBC Make It that the property appeared in the debut episode of "Schitt's Creek" and in a Christmas flashback episode that aired in season 5.

Take a look inside.

Front shot of the property
Courtesy: Property Vision Media
Aerial view of 30 Fifeshire Road in Toronto, Canada
Courtesy: Property Vision Media
The foyer features a large marble staircase, carved limestone and frescoes inspired the Sistine Chapel, according to the listing.

Main staircase
Courtesy: Property Vision Media
A gourmet kitchen that opens to a private patio.

Kitchen
Courtesy: Property Vision Media
The kitchen also connects to the formal dining room.

Dining room
Courtesy: Property Vision Media
The property has a total of 16 bathrooms.

Bathroom
Courtesy: Property Vision Media
There is also a large office located on the first floor.

Office
Courtesy: Property Vision Media
Downstairs is a banquet hall for entertaining.

Entertainment room
Courtesy: Property Vision Media
Correction: This story has been revised with Van Lapoyan correcting that the mansion is on sale for $15 million USD.

