The ‘Schitt's Creek' Megamansion Is on Sale for Nearly $15 Million—Take a Look Inside

The Toronto megamansion featured in the opening scenes of the hit TV series "Schitt's Creek" is on sale for nearly $15 million.

The 24,000-square-foot property known as the La Belle Maison has 12 bedrooms, according to listing agent Khoren Mardoyan.

The three-story mansion was designed by its owner, a Toronto-based developer, Van Lapoyan, who was inspired by French architecture. The property took five years to design and was completed in July of 2013, according to Lapoyan's attorney, Robert Freedman.

The property is situated in one of Toronto's most exclusive neighborhoods, called St. Andrew Winfields. Amenities at the estate include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a home theater, a wine cellar and a gym with a golf simulator and a sauna.

Freedman tells CNBC Make It that the property appeared in the debut episode of "Schitt's Creek" and in a Christmas flashback episode that aired in season 5.

Take a look inside.

Courtesy: Property Vision Media

Courtesy: Property Vision Media

The foyer features a large marble staircase, carved limestone and frescoes inspired the Sistine Chapel, according to the listing.

Courtesy: Property Vision Media

A gourmet kitchen that opens to a private patio.

Courtesy: Property Vision Media

The kitchen also connects to the formal dining room.

Courtesy: Property Vision Media

The property has a total of 16 bathrooms.

Courtesy: Property Vision Media

There is also a large office located on the first floor.

Courtesy: Property Vision Media

Downstairs is a banquet hall for entertaining.

Courtesy: Property Vision Media

Correction: This story has been revised with Van Lapoyan correcting that the mansion is on sale for $15 million USD.