The salary you need to be considered middle class in every U.S. state

A six-figure household income doesn't necessarily make you rich — in many cases, it just means you're middle class.

The upper bound of what's considered middle class for households exceeds $100,000 in every U.S. state, according to a SmartAsset analysis of 2023 income data, the most recent available from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The report, which crunched the numbers for all 50 states, is based on Pew Research's definition of middle class: two-thirds to double the median household income.

On that measure, Massachusetts has the highest threshold for middle-class salaries, overtaking New Jersey from last year's rankings. A household there needs between $66,565 and $199,716 to be considered middle class, with the upper boundary increasing by nearly $11,000 from the previous report.

A six-figure income doesn't go as far as it used to

Even as more households earn six-figure salaries, many middle-class earners are feeling the squeeze. While inflation-adjusted wages have risen since 2022, those gains have been largely offset by increasing costs since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Housing and food, in particular, have become more expensive. From January 2020 to December 2024, home prices climbed 52%, according to the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, while food prices rose 30%, based on Consumer Price Index data. Over the same period, overall inflation grew 25%.

Rising costs help explain why two-thirds of middle-class Americans said they were struggling financially and didn't expect their situation to improve in a 2024 survey from the National True Cost of Living Coalition.

Since then, year-over-year inflation has hovered around 3%, still above the Federal Reserve's 2% target but far below its June 2022 peak of 9.1%. But although price increases have slowed, the cumulative effect of the past few years has eroded many Americans' spending power. As a result, a six-figure income may not stretch as far as it once did.

Below, see what's considered middle class in your state.

Alabama

Low end of middle class: $41,471

$41,471 High end of middle class: $124,424

$124,424 Median household income: $62,212

Alaska

Low end of middle class: $57,748

$57,748 High end of middle class: $173,262

$173,262 Median household income: $86,631

Arizona

Low end of middle class: $51,538

$51,538 High end of middle class: $154,630

$154,630 Median household income: $77,315

Arkansas

Low end of middle class: $39,129

$39,129 High end of middle class: $117,400

$117,400 Median household income: $58,700

California

Low end of middle class: $63,674

$63,674 High end of middle class: $191,042

$191,042 Median household income: $95,521

Colorado

Low end of middle class: $61,934

$61,934 High end of middle class: $185,822

$185,822 Median household income: $92,911

Connecticut

Low end of middle class: $61,104

$61,104 High end of middle class: $183,330

$183,330 Median household income: $91,665

Delaware

Low end of middle class: $54,235

$54,235 High end of middle class: $162,722

$162,722 Median household income: $81,361

Florida

Low end of middle class: $48,869

$48,869 High end of middle class: $146,622

$146,622 Median household income: $73,311

Georgia

Low end of middle class: $49,750

$49,750 High end of middle class: $149,264

$149,264 Median household income: $74,632

Hawaii

Low end of middle class: $63,542

$63,542 High end of middle class: $190,644

$190,644 Median household income: $95,322

Idaho

Low end of middle class: $49,956

$49,956 High end of middle class: $149,884

$149,884 Median household income: $74,942

Illinois

Low end of middle class: $53,532

$53,532 High end of middle class: $160,612

$160,612 Median household income: $80,306

Indiana

Low end of middle class: $46,313

$46,313 High end of middle class: $138,954

$138,954 Median household income: $69,477

Iowa

Low end of middle class: $47,617

$47,617 High end of middle class: $142,866

$142,866 Median household income: $71,433

Kansas

Low end of middle class: $46,884

$46,884 High end of middle class: $140,666

$140,666 Median household income: $70,333

Kentucky

Low end of middle class: $40,741

$40,741 High end of middle class: $122,236

$122,236 Median household income: $61,118

Louisiana

Low end of middle class: $38,815

$38,815 High end of middle class: $116,458

$116,458 Median household income: $58,229

Maine

Low end of middle class: $49,150

$49,150 High end of middle class: $147,466

$147,466 Median household income: $73,733

Maryland

Low end of middle class: $65,779

$65,779 High end of middle class: $197,356

$197,356 Median household income: $98,678

Massachusetts

Low end of middle class: $66,565

$66,565 High end of middle class: $199,716

$199,716 Median household income: $99,858

Michigan

Low end of middle class: $46,117

$46,117 High end of middle class: $138,366

$138,366 Median household income: $69,183

Minnesota

Low end of middle class: $56,718

$56,718 High end of middle class: $170,172

$170,172 Median household income: $85,086

Mississippi

Low end of middle class: $36,132

$36,132 High end of middle class: $108,406

$108,406 Median household income: $54,203

Missouri

Low end of middle class: $45,692

$45,692 High end of middle class: $137,090

$137,090 Median household income: $68,545

Montana

Low end of middle class: $47,198

$47,198 High end of middle class: $141,608

$141,608 Median household income: $70,804

Nebraska

Low end of middle class: $49,722

$49,722 High end of middle class: $149,180

$149,180 Median household income: $74,590

Nevada

Low end of middle class: $50,904

$50,904 High end of middle class: $152,728

$152,728 Median household income: $76,364

New Hampshire

Low end of middle class: $64,552

$64,552 High end of middle class: $193,676

$193,676 Median household income: $96,838

New Jersey

Low end of middle class: $66,514

$66,514 High end of middle class: $199,562

$199,562 Median household income: $99,781

New Mexico

Low end of middle class: $41,508

$41,508 High end of middle class: $124,536

$124,536 Median household income: $62,268

New York

Low end of middle class: $54,725

$54,725 High end of middle class: $164,190

$164,190 Median household income: $82,095

North Carolina

Low end of middle class: $47,198

$47,198 High end of middle class: $141,608

$141,608 Median household income: $70,804

North Dakota

Low end of middle class: $51,012

$51,012 High end of middle class: $153,050

$153,050 Median household income: $76,525

Ohio

Low end of middle class: $45,175

$45,175 High end of middle class: $135,538

$135,538 Median household income: $67,769

Oklahoma

Low end of middle class: $41,421

$41,421 High end of middle class: $124,276

$124,276 Median household income: $62,138

Oregon

Low end of middle class: $53,435

$53,435 High end of middle class: $160,320

$160,320 Median household income: $80,160

Pennsylvania

Low end of middle class: $49,211

$49,211 High end of middle class: $147,648

$147,648 Median household income: $73,824

Rhode Island

Low end of middle class: $56,642

$56,642 High end of middle class: $169,944

$169,944 Median household income: $84,972

South Carolina

Low end of middle class: $45,198

$45,198 High end of middle class: $135,608

$135,608 Median household income: $67,804

South Dakota

Low end of middle class: $47,869

$47,869 High end of middle class: $143,620

$143,620 Median household income: $71,810

Tennessee

Low end of middle class: $45,083

$45,083 High end of middle class: $135,262

$135,262 Median household income: $67,631

Texas

Low end of middle class: $50,515

$50,515 High end of middle class: $151,560

$151,560 Median household income: $75,780

Utah

Low end of middle class: $62,274

$62,274 High end of middle class: $186,842

$186,842 Median household income: $93,421

Vermont

Low end of middle class: $54,135

$54,135 High end of middle class: $162,422

$162,422 Median household income: $81,211

Virginia

Low end of middle class: $59,948

$59,948 High end of middle class: $179,862

$179,862 Median household income: $89,931

Washington

Low end of middle class: $63,064

$63,064 High end of middle class: $189,210

$189,210 Median household income: $94,605

West Virginia

Low end of middle class: $37,295

$37,295 High end of middle class: $111,896

$111,896 Median household income: $55,948

Wisconsin

Low end of middle class: $49,749

$49,749 High end of middle class: $149,262

$149,262 Median household income: $74,631

Wyoming

Low end of middle class: $48,272

$48,272 High end of middle class: $144,830

$144,830 Median household income: $72,415

