The REAL ID deadline is here—but you can still fly without one

After 17 years of delays, the REAL ID deadline is finally here.

The Department of Homeland Security's long-delayed policy requires that all Americans have an ID with REAL ID's telltale star marking in the top righthand corner in order to board a domestic flight, access certain federal facilities or enter a nuclear power plant.

The REAL ID Act was introduced in 2005 in an effort to tighten the nation's air travel security in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

For now, travelers who have yet to update their identification will still be able to fly, albeit only after facing extra scrutiny. In an "Ask Me Anything" thread on Reddit discussing REAL ID, the TSA recommended that travelers who don't have REAL ID give themselves extra time at the airport.

"We have other ways to verify your identity if you don't have a REAL ID or acceptable form of ID but know that this process may take longer, so you'll need to arrive at the airport early, and you should be good to go," the agency wrote.

Secretary of homeland security Kristi Noem said this week that the goal is for travelers to still have a "seamless" experience whether they have REAL ID yet or not.

"We will make sure that it is as seamless as possible and that travelers will get to stay on their intended itinerary," Noem told a congressional panel.

Here's what you need to know about REAL ID.

What happens if I don't have REAL ID?

Failure to produce a REAL ID-compliant identification at airport security will result in you having to undergo extra screening at the airport. Alternatively, you can still show your U.S. passport or an Enhanced Driver's License issued by Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York or Vermont to get through security.

For a full list of alternative ID accepted by TSA, visit this link.

How do I sign up for REAL ID?

You can sign up for REAL ID at your local DMV. The DHS includes a helpful map on its website with links to the DMV for every U.S. state and territory where you can set up an appointment.

Each state's driver's licensing agency lists the documentation you will need to bring in order to get a REAL ID. The DHS website states that applicants must bring documentation showing the following:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Two documents bearing your address

Lawful status

Do I already have REAL ID? How do I know?

To see if your current ID is REAL ID-compliant, check the top right corner. Depending on which state issues your ID, the REAL ID marking will show up in the form of a yellow or black star in the top right corner on the front of your ID.

You can see example photos on the DHS website.

Can I still drive without a REAL ID?

Yes. The REAL ID requirements will only impact air travel.

