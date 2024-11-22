The Pentagon's battle inside the U.S. for control of a new Cyber Force

In September, the Pentagon formally appealed to lawmakers in Congress to reject a proposal that would establish an independent U.S. Cyber Force.

Proponents of the plan argue that a dedicated cyber branch would streamline operations and strengthen the nation's ability to counter escalating threats from adversaries like China and Russia.

President-elect Donald Trump issued a broad national cybersecurity plan during his first term in 2018 which allocated many powers to the Department of Homeland Security, but also included key roles for the DoD related to national security and geopolitics.

A recent Chinese cyber-espionage attack inside the nation's major telecom networks that may have reached as high as the communications of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance was designated this week by one U.S. senator as "far and away the most serious telecom hack in our history."

The U.S. has yet to figure out the full scope of what China accomplished, and whether or not its spies are still inside U.S. communication networks.

"The barn door is still wide open, or mostly open," Senator Mark Warner of Virginia and chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee told the New York Times on Thursday.

The revelations highlight the rising cyberthreats tied to geopolitics and nation-state actor rivals of the U.S., but inside the federal government, there's disagreement on how to fight back, with some advocates calling for the creation of an independent federal U.S. Cyber Force. In September, the Department of Defense formally appealed to Congress, urging lawmakers to reject that approach.

Among one of the most prominent voices advocating for the new branch is the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a national security think tank, but the issue extends far beyond any single group. In June, defense committees in both the House and Senate approved measures calling for independent evaluations of the feasibility to create a separate cyber branch, as part of the annual defense policy deliberations.

Drawing on insights from more than 75 active-duty and retired military officers experienced in cyber operations, the FDD's 40-page report highlights what it says are chronic structural issues within the U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM), including fragmented recruitment and training practices across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.

"America's cyber force generation system is clearly broken," the FDD wrote, citing comments made in 2023 by then-leader of U.S. Cyber Command, Army General Paul Nakasone, who took over the role in 2018 and described current U.S. military cyber organization as unsustainable: "All options are on the table, except the status quo," Nakasone had said.

Concern with Congress and a changing White House

The FDD analysis points to "deep concerns" that have existed within Congress for a decade — among members of both parties — about the military being able to staff up to successfully defend cyberspace. Talent shortages, inconsistent training, and misaligned missions, are undermining CYBERCOM's capacity to respond effectively to complex cyber threats, it says. Creating a dedicated branch, proponents argue, would better position the U.S. in cyberspace. The Pentagon, however, warns that such a move could disrupt coordination, increase fragmentation, and ultimately weaken U.S. cyber readiness.

As the Pentagon doubles down on its resistance to establishment of a separate U.S. Cyber Force, the incoming Trump administration could play a significant role in shaping whether America leans toward a centralized cyber strategy or reinforces the current integrated framework that emphasizes cross-branch coordination.

Known for his assertive national security measures, Trump's 2018 National Cyber Strategy emphasized embedding cyber capabilities across all elements of national power and focusing on cross-departmental coordination and public-private partnerships rather than creating a standalone cyber entity. At that time, the Trump's administration emphasized centralizing civilian cybersecurity efforts under the Department of Homeland Security while tasking the Department of Defense with addressing more complex, defense-specific cyber threats. Trump's pick for Secretary of Homeland Security, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, has talked up her, and her state's, focus on cybersecurity.

Former Trump officials believe that a second Trump administration will take an aggressive stance on national security, fill gaps at the Energy Department, and reduce regulatory burdens on the private sector. They anticipate a stronger focus on offensive cyber operations, tailored threat vulnerability protection, and greater coordination between state and local governments. Changes will be coming at the top of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which was created during Trump's first term and where current director Jen Easterly has announced she will leave once Trump is inaugurated.

Cyber Command 2.0 and the U.S. military

John Cohen, executive director of the Program for Countering Hybrid Threats at the Center for Internet Security, is among those who share the Pentagon's concerns. "We can no longer afford to operate in stovepipes," Cohen said, warning that a separate cyber branch could worsen existing silos and further isolate cyber operations from other critical military efforts.

Cohen emphasized that adversaries like China and Russia employ cyber tactics as part of broader, integrated strategies that include economic, physical, and psychological components. To counter such threats, he argued, the U.S. needs a cohesive approach across its military branches. "Confronting that requires our military to adapt to the changing battlespace in a consistent way," he said.

In 2018, CYBERCOM certified its Cyber Mission Force teams as fully staffed, but concerns have been expressed by the FDD and others that personnel were shifted between teams to meet staffing goals — a move they say masked deeper structural problems. Nakasone has called for a CYBERCOM 2.0, saying in comments early this year "How do we think about training differently? How do we think about personnel differently?" and adding that a major issue has been the approach to military staffing within the command.

Austin Berglas, a former head of the FBI's cyber program in New York who worked on consolidation efforts inside the Bureau, believes a separate cyber force could enhance U.S. capabilities by centralizing resources and priorities. "When I first took over the [FBI] cyber program … the assets were scattered," said Berglas, who is now the global head of professional services at supply chain cyber defense company BlueVoyant. Centralization brought focus and efficiency to the FBI's cyber efforts, he said, and it's a model he believes would benefit the military's cyber efforts as well. "Cyber is a different beast," Berglas said, emphasizing the need for specialized training, advancement, and resource allocation that isn't diluted by competing military priorities.

Berglas also pointed to the ongoing "cyber arms race" with adversaries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. He warned that without a dedicated force, the U.S. risks falling behind as these nations expand their offensive cyber capabilities and exploit vulnerabilities across critical infrastructure.

Nakasone said in his comments earlier this year a lot has changed that since 2013 when U.S. Cyber Command began building out its Cyber Mission Force to combat issues like counterterrorism and financial cybercrime coming from Iran. "Completely different world in which we live in today," he said, citing the threats from China and Russia.

Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

Brandon Wales, a former executive director of the CISA, said there is the need to bolster U.S. cyber capabilities, but he cautions against major structural changes during a period of heightened global threats.

"A reorganization of this scale is obviously going to be disruptive and will take time," said Wales, who is now vice president of cybersecurity strategy at SentinelOne.

He cited China's preparations for a potential conflict over Taiwan as a reason the U.S. military needs to maintain readiness. Rather than creating a new branch, Wales supports initiatives like Cyber Command 2.0 and its aim to enhance coordination and capabilities within the existing structure. "Large reorganizations should always be the last resort because of how disruptive they are," he said.

Wales says it's important to ensure any structural changes do not undermine integration across military branches and recognize that coordination across existing branches is critical to addressing the complex, multidomain threats posed by U.S. adversaries. "You should not always assume that centralization solves all of your problems," he said. "We need to enhance our capabilities, both defensively and offensively. This isn't about one solution; it's about ensuring we can quickly see, stop, disrupt, and prevent threats from hitting our critical infrastructure and systems," he added.