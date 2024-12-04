The median income in this Florida city grew over 65% in a year—10 U.S. cities where salaries are growing the fastest

Nationwide, the median household income grew just 4% between 2022 and 2023, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

While that's a relatively big jump compared with the last several years, some areas of the country saw much larger increases. In Pine Hills, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, the median household income grew a whopping 65% between 2022 and 2023, according to a SmartAsset analysis of Census Bureau data.

That's the biggest growth rate in median income across U.S. cities with populations of at least 65,000. SmartAsset analyzed data for 636 cities to determine where earnings grew the most.

Here are the 10 cities that saw the fastest income growth between 2022 and 2023:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Though incomes grew significantly in Pine Hills, households there earned a median of just $43,452 in 2022, well below the national median of $77,540 that year. In 2023, households in Pine Hills earned a median of $71,735, still below the national median of $80,610.

Notably, median household incomes in seven of the 10 cities that saw the most growth were below $60,000 in 2022. Two of those towns — Kissimmee, Florida, and East Orange, New Jersey — still had a median income below that threshold in 2023.

These increases can be attributed both to existing residents getting raises and high earners moving into the areas. The share of households in Pine Hills earning over $100,000 a year ballooned from 15% to 27%, SmartAsset finds. That's in line with separate SmartAsset research from earlier this year, which found high earners are flocking to Florida in droves.

Its lack of state income tax has historically made Florida an attractive destination for people across income brackets, and a relatively low cost of living means residents there get to keep a larger chunk of their paycheck than they would in higher-cost states.

However, it is getting more expensive to live in the Sunshine State, largely due to rising home insurance costs.

While three of the cities with the largest income growth are in Florida, California contributes four towns to the top 10. These towns may be outliers, however. Statewide, the median household income in Florida only grew by 6% between 2022 and 2023, according to Census Bureau data. California's median only grew by 1%.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.