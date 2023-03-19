The French Bulldog Is the No. 1 Most Popular Dog Breed in the U.S.

For the first time in 31 years, the United States has a new favorite dog breed.

The American Kennel Club released its 2022 registration statistics and found that after being the most popular dog breed for three decades, the Labrador Retriever was outranked by the French Bulldog.

According to a press release, the French Bulldog has spiked in popularity over the last 10 years. In 2012, the breed was the 14th most popular and jumped to no. 2 in the 2021 rankings. Registrations have also increased by over 1,000% from 2012 to 2022.

To rank the most popular dog breeds, the American Kennel Club used statistics based on about 716,500 voluntary registrations from dog owners.

The rankings do not include mixed breeds or popular "designer" hybrids, such as Labradoodles, since the American Kennel Club recognizes just 200 dog breeds.

Top 10 most popular dog breeds in the U.S.

French Bulldogs Labrador Retrievers Golden Retrievers German Shepherd Dogs Poodles Bulldogs Rottweilers Beagles Dachshunds German Shorthaired Pointers

French Bulldogs are a favorite among celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon and Megan Thee Stallion.

And while the breed continues to grow in popularity, the American Kennel Club says it's essential to do your research before committing to it.

According to a 2021 study published in Canine Medicine and Genetics, French Bulldogs have a higher chance of being diagnosed with 20 common disorders compared to other breeds, like heatstroke and respiratory issues, due to their flat faces.

The Labrador Retriever ranked second on the list. The longtime U.S. favorite is widely known as a companion dog and can be trained as a guide or assistance dog.

The dog breed that rounded out the top three was Golden Retrievers. According to the American Kennel Club, it is a great breed to serve as a guide for the blind and enjoys obedience and other competitive events.

