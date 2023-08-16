The ‘easiest way' to turn your hobby into a side hustle, according to an expert: ‘Whatever hobby, there's someone who will pay you'

These days, there are endless ways to do a side hustle. You can write people's Grand Theft Auto profiles, take over their dating profiles like Tinder and OkCupid, and even get paid to deliver a joke fish. If there's a task that needs doing, it's entirely possible someone will pay you to do it.

If you're looking for a side hustle, the easiest place to start might be to consider what you enjoy. "Do you like to go sailing? Do you know how to play the guitar? Do you know how to speak French? Do you know how to kayak?" says Angelique Rewers, founder of consulting firm BoldHaus. Any of these could ultimately pay.

Here are a few ideas of how to turn your hobby into a moneymaking hustle.

Numerous websites offer ways to make money

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Depending on what you love to do, there is a wide array of websites on which people likely offer similar services. Here are a few ideas based on hobby:

Visual arts: Fiverr and Upwork offer artists like graphic designers an opportunity to create a profile and sell their skills. You can also sell physical drawings, paintings, pottery and so on on sites like Etsy or upload designs to sites like Redbubble where people can buy them on T-shirts, posters, mugs and many other products. One group of artists on Etsy is selling custom-painted portraits for $130 each.

Music: Music makers can apply to write songs on commission on Songfinch, offer their production or songwriting skills on Fiverr or apply for part-time gigs on Creatively when they pop up. Artists on Songfinch make at least $100 per song, according to the site.

Performing arts: Actors, jugglers, comedians, dancers, magicians, etc. can offer their skills for special events on sites like GigSalad or look for work on sites like Playbill. One Texas-based belly dancer on GigSalad charges $200 to $300 per private event.

Sports: If you're into sports, consider offering your services to lead teams at local community centers, cover sports events for local media or even work at an arena selling merch or concessions. A seasonal warehouse team member for the Red Sox works across the street from Fenway Park and makes $16 per hour, according to Indeed.

Animals: If you're passionate about animals, consider offering your services as a pet sitter on sites like Rover, Wag! or Care.com. Dog walkers make an average of $20 to $40 per hour, according to Thumbtack.

Travel: VagaJobs and CoolWorks post seasonal jobs at restaurants, resorts, national parks and ranches across the country. If you love showing people your own hometown, you could also offer a tour on ToursByLocals, where a private tour of Denver, Colorado, goes for $575.

'The easiest way' to monetize is 'one-on-one coaching'

Entrepreneur and side hustle expert Cody Berman also suggests teaching.

"The easiest way that you're going to monetize that hobby is by one-on-one coaching," he says, adding that, "it could be golfing, it could be gardening, it could be knitting, it could be swimming. Whatever hobby, there's someone who will pay you."

Consider offering your services on teaching and tutoring sites such as Wyzant, Lessonface, Athletes Untapped, Varsity Tutors and Outschool. You can also offer your services on local Facebook groups and on your neighborhood Nextdoor.

'Not all hobbies were meant to be side hustles'

One thing Berman would caution anyone considering this path: "Not all hobbies were meant to be side hustles," he says.

Berman himself turned his love of disc golf into his first side hustle in college when he founded a company selling disc golf equipment. "It started to become a job and then I started to think about, like, the dollars more than the love of the game," he says.

He didn't stop loving the sport altogether, "I just felt different about it," he says. Before diving into the moneymaking version of your hobby, make sure you're open to a slightly different relationship with it than simply the love of doing it.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Check out:

4 side hustles you can do any time of day 'in your pajamas'—one pays as much as $250/hour

How to find the easiest side hustle for you, says 27-year-old who's tried dozens and brought in nearly $700K last year

5 in-demand side hustles you can do from home that pay $100,000 or more, according to new research