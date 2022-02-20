Money Report

transportation

The Chip Shortage Is So Bad GM Dropped Heated Seats in Winter

By Robert Ferris, CNBC

Daniel Becerril | Reuters

General Motors had to temporarily drop heated seats as an option on vehicles in response to the chip shortage. But the largest U.S. automaker is not alone. The move is another sign of how automakers are having to respond to a crisis that has been cratering dealer inventory, spiking prices and delaying orders.

While GM does have a proposed remedy in place — a retrofit option will be available for owners later in 2022 — there really is no discernible end of the chip shortage in sight. There has been talk of trying to spur more domestic semiconductor production, but that will take years and billions of dollars to get off the ground.

