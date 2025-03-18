The average Social Security payment in every U.S. state

Depending on your work history and other savings, Social Security income may be a crucial part of your retirement strategy.
In fact, 77% of current retirees in the U.S. rely on Social Security income to make ends meet, according to a recent Bankrate survey. But not everyone gets the same amount.
In Connecticut, for example, retirement beneficiaries receive an average payment of $2,114 a month, the most in the country, according to the latest available Social Security Administration data. Beneficiaries in Mississippi receive the lowest average payment of $1,756 a month.
It's worth noting that averages can be skewed by a small pool of beneficiaries receiving more or less than the bulk of recipients. In Alaska and New Mexico, for example, the average retiree benefit is more than $100 greater than each state's median payment, which tends to be more representative of each place's retiree population.
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
While averages can be useful to get a picture of the Social Security payments in your state overall, your individual monthly retirement benefit depends on three major factors:
- How long you work at jobs where you paid Social Security taxes, including self-employment
- The income you receive during those years
- The age you decide to start collecting benefits
The factor you generally have the most control over is when you start collecting benefits.
Money Report
Your full retirement age depends on when you were born; for Americans born in 1960 and later, it's 67 years old. But you can start claiming Social Security retirement benefits as early as 62.
However, doing so could lose you up to 30% of your maximum benefit, according to the Social Security Administration. Your benefit is reduced based on the number of months between when you start claiming and your full retirement age.
You can alternatively choose to delay benefits until age 70, in which case your monthly payment will go up. Your benefits increase by 8% every year you delay claiming until your 70th birthday.
Say someone who had worked steadily since 22 started collecting benefits at 62, receiving monthly payments of around $2,830. If they had waited until age 70 to start claiming benefits, their monthly payment would have been over $5,000, according to data from the SSA.
If you're curious how much your own benefit may be, you can create an account on the SSA website and download your personal statement to see what you've earned so far and what your benefits could look like in retirement.
And below, check out the average and median monthly payments retirees receive from Social Security in every state.
Alabama
- Average monthly payment: $1,856
- Median monthly payment: $1,794
Alaska
- Average monthly payment:$1,837
- Median monthly payment: $1,733
Arizona
- Average monthly payment: $1,949
- Median monthly payment: $1,913
Arkansas
- Average monthly payment: $1,790
- Median monthly payment: $1,717
California
- Average monthly payment: $1,866
- Median monthly payment: $1,767
Colorado
- Average monthly payment: $1,958
- Median monthly payment: $1,898
Connecticut
- Average monthly payment: $2,114
- Median monthly payment: $2,084
Delaware
- Average monthly payment: $2,090
- Median monthly payment: $2,064
Florida
- Average monthly payment: $1,894
- Median monthly payment: $1,839
Georgia
- Average monthly payment: $1,859
- Median monthly payment: $1,789
Hawaii
- Average monthly payment: $1,908
- Median monthly payment: $1,854
Idaho
- Average monthly payment: $1,880
- Median monthly payment: $1,829
Illinois
- Average monthly payment: $1,934
- Median monthly payment: $1,908
Indiana
- Average monthly payment: $1,966
- Median monthly payment: $1,953
Iowa
- Average monthly payment: $1,921
- Median monthly payment: $1,884
Kansas
- Average monthly payment: $1,982
- Median monthly payment: $1,930
Kentucky
- Average monthly payment: $1,803
- Median monthly payment: $1,748
Louisiana
- Average monthly payment: $1,759
- Median monthly payment: $1,674
Maine
- Average monthly payment: $1,816
- Median monthly payment: $1,741
Maryland
- Average monthly payment: $2,054
- Median monthly payment: $2,008
Massachusetts
- Average monthly payment: $2,003
- Median monthly payment: $1,946
Michigan
- Average monthly payment: $1,997
- Median monthly payment: $2,005
Minnesota
- Average monthly payment: $2,016
- Median monthly payment: $1,982
Mississippi
- Average monthly payment: $1,756
- Median monthly payment: $1,673
Missouri
- Average monthly payment: $1,869
- Median monthly payment: $1,883
Montana
- Average monthly payment: $1,817
- Median monthly payment: $1,751
Nebraska
- Average monthly payment: $1,937
- Median monthly payment: $1,880
Nevada
- Average monthly payment: $1,843
- Median monthly payment: $1,785
New Hampshire
- Average monthly payment: $2,094
- Median monthly payment: $2,039
New Jersey
- Average monthly payment: $2,110
- Median monthly payment: $2,100
New Mexico
- Average monthly payment: $1,799
- Median monthly payment: $1,696
New York
- Average monthly payment: $1,951
- Median monthly payment: $1,914
North Carolina
- Average monthly payment: $1,909
- Median monthly payment: $1,832
North Dakota
- Average monthly payment: $1,856
- Median monthly payment: $1,795
Ohio
- Average monthly payment: $1,858
- Median monthly payment: $1,854
Oklahoma
- Average monthly payment: $1,856
- Median monthly payment: $1,795
Oregon
- Average monthly payment: $1,918
- Median monthly payment: $1,867
Pennsylvania
- Average monthly payment: $1,979
- Median monthly payment: $1,946
Rhode Island
- Average monthly payment: $1,972
- Median monthly payment: $1,923
South Carolina
- Average monthly payment: $1,926
- Median monthly payment: $1,865
South Dakota
- Average monthly payment: $1,848
- Median monthly payment: $1,780
Tennessee
- Average monthly payment: $1,890
- Median monthly payment: $1,822
Texas
- Average monthly payment: $1,865
- Median monthly payment: $1,776
Utah
- Average monthly payment: $1,988
- Median monthly payment: $1,939
Vermont
- Average monthly payment: $1,961
- Median monthly payment: $1,883
Virginia
- Average monthly payment: $1,985
- Median monthly payment: $1,906
Washington
- Average monthly payment: $2,022
- Median monthly payment: $1,992
West Virginia
- Average monthly payment: $1,839
- Median monthly payment: $1,807
Wisconsin
- Average monthly payment: $1,957
- Median monthly payment: $1,932
Wyoming
- Average monthly payment: $1,950
- Median monthly payment: $1,908
Want to earn some extra money on the side? Take CNBC's new online course How to Start a Side Hustle to learn tips to get started and strategies for success from top side hustle experts. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through April 1, 2025.
Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.