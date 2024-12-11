The 3 most expensive ZIP codes in every U.S. state—see how yours compares

The priciest ZIP codes in the U.S. are coastal, wealthy enclaves or luxury vacation destinations where homes typically cost more than $4 million, according to a recent RealtyHop report.
Atherton, California, near Stanford University, tops the list as the wealthiest ZIP code in the U.S., with a median home price of $7.75 million, driven by large estates owned by Silicon Valley executives, entertainers and athletes like NBA star Stephen Curry.
Expensive real estate is also prominent in other cities in California, as well as Miami Beach and the Hamptons, where homes routinely sell for millions. Mountain towns such as Aspen, Colorado, and Big Sky, Montana, attract buyers seeking exclusivity and natural beauty.
The median price for the most expensive ZIP code in each state, calculated across all states, is $1.55 million, according to the study. Mississippi stands out as the most affordable state, with median-priced homes in Madison (39110) going for $465,000.
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
To compile the rankings, RealtyHop looked at median listing prices for all types of homes in all ZIP codes in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2024, and Oct. 15, 2024. Any listings with invalid ZIP codes or single-building ZIP codes were excluded from the study.
RealtyHop then ranked the three priciest ZIP codes in each state and district. Here are the top three for each state, listed in alphabetical order.
Alabama
- Mountain Brook, Birmingham (35223): $799,813
- Birmingham (35213): $769,900
- Orange Beach (36561): $712,943
Alaska
- Anchorage (99516): $600,000
- Chugiak (99567): $469,000
- Eagle River (99577): $452,900
Arizona
- Paradise Valley (85253): $2.99 million
- Scottsdale (85262): $1.5 million
- DC Ranch, Scottsdale (85255): $1.32 million
Arkansas
- Bentonville (72712): $472,500
- Little Rock (72223): $465,000
- Rogers (72758): $408,403
California
- Atherton (94027): $7.75 million
- Newport Coast (92657): $4.97 million
- Santa Barbara (93108): $4.85 million
Colorado
- Aspen (81611): $3.68 million
- Snowmass (81654): $3.5 million
- Telluride (81435): $3.4 million
Connecticut
- Greenwich (06830): $2.4 million
- Riverside (06878): $2.37 million
- Old Greenwich (06870): $2 million
Delaware
- Fenwick Island (19944): $1.33 million
- Wilmington (19807): $975,000
- Bethany Beach (19930): $899,000
Florida
- Miami Beach (33109): $6.1 million
- Boca Grande (33921): $2.69 million
- Anna Maria (34216): $2.45 million
Georgia
- Sea Island (31561): $5.5 million
- Atlanta (30327): $1.5 million
- Savannah (31411): $899,000
Hawaii
- Kilauea (96754): $3.1 million
- Honolulu (96821): $2.7 million
- Haleiwa (96712): $2.6 million
Idaho
- Ketchum (83340): $2.15 million
- Sun Valley (83353): $1.28 million
- Coolin (83821): $1.16 million
Illinois
- Kenilworth (60043): $2.35 million
- Glencoe (60022): $1.63 million
- Winnetka (60093): $1.53 million
Indiana
- Beverly Shores (46301): $689,400
- Zionsville (46077): $639,990
- Carmel (46033): $539,900
Iowa
- Cumming (50061): $625,000
- Arnolds Park (51331): $544,900
- Okoboji (51355): $525,483
Kansas
- Overland Park (66221): $894,000
- Shawnee Mission, Overland Park (66224): $775,000
- Leawood (66211): $767,000
Kentucky
- Lexington (40510): $729,000
- Prospect (40059): $595,000
- Bowman Mill Road Rural Historic District, Lexington (40513): $535,000
Louisiana
- Milan, New Orleans (70115): $635,000
- Lakeview, New Orleans (70124): $542,000
- Central Business District, New Orleans (70130): $499,000
Maine
- Cumberland Foreside (04110): $942,500
- Mount Desert (04660): $910,000
- Ogunquit (03907): $897,000
Maryland
- Gibson Island (21056): $3.39 million
- Bethesda (20816): $1.32 million
- Chevy Chase (20815): $1.25 million
Massachusetts
- Prudential, Boston (02199): $3.85 million
- Nantucket (02554): $3.47 million
- Weston (02493): $2.7 million
Michigan
- Macatawa (49434): $1.62 million
- Leland (49654): $1.29 million
- Lakeside (49116): $1.25 million
Minnesota
- Minneapolis (55424): $1.12 million
- Wayzata (55391): $1.1 million
- Excelsior (55331): $936,145
Mississippi
- Madison (39110): $465,000
- Oxford (38655): $459,900
- Nesbit (38651): $419,000
Missouri
- Ladue, Saint Louis (63124): $1.02 million
- Town & Country, Saint Louis (63131): $925,000
- Saint Albans (63073): $869,000
Montana
- Big Sky (59716): $2.09 million
- Gallatin Gateway (59730): $1.95 million
- Rollins (59931): $1.28 million
Nebraska
- Lincoln (68520): $615,000
- Lincoln (68532): $579,000
- Waterloo (68069): $565,000
Nevada
- Glenbrook (89413): $3.4 million
- Crystal Bay (89402): $2.3 million
- Incline Village (89451): $1.44 million
New Hampshire
- New Castle (03854): $2.3 million
- Rye (03870): $1.19 million
- Etna (03750): $1.05 million
New Jersey
- Alpine (07620): $4.15 million
- Deal (07723): $3.3 million
- Avalon (08202): $3 million
New Mexico
- Jaconita, Santa Fe (87506): $1.4 million
- Lamy (87540): $1.12 million
- Agua Fria, Santa Fe (87501): $850,000
New York
- Sagaponack (11962): $6 million
- Water Mill (11976): $5.3 million
- Bridgehampton (11932): $4 million
North Carolina
- Wrightsville Beach (28480): $1.55 million
- Charlotte (28207): $1.45 million
- Cashiers (28717): $1.43 million
North Dakota
- Bismarck (58503): $519,400
- Garrison (58540): $475,000
- Fargo (58104): $424,900
Ohio
- Cincinnati (45243): $1.26 million
- Gates Mills (44040): $1.02 million
- Galena (43021): $674,900
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma City (73151): $937,500
- Arcadia (73007): $573,840
- Edmond (73025): $529,900
Oregon
- Lake Oswego (97034): $1.38 million
- Bend (97703): $1.3 million
- Powell Butte (97753): $1.25 million
Pennsylvania
- Gladwyne (19035): $2.23 million
- Villanova (19085): $1.55 million
- Haverford (19041): $1.26 million
Rhode Island
- Block Island (02807): $2.38 million
- Jamestown (02835): $1.59 million
- Little Compton (02837): $995,000
South Carolina
- Sullivans Island (29482): $3.3 million
- Isle of Palms (29451): $1.88 million
- Charleston (29401): $1.79 million
South Dakota
- Nemo (57759): $1.15 million
- Piedmont (57769): $572,450
- Hermosa (57744): $549,000
Tennessee
- Arrington (37014): $1.33 million
- College Grove (37046): $1.3 million
- Nashville (37215): $1.25 million
Texas
- Austin (78746): $2.35 million
- University Park, Dallas (75225): $2.28 million
- Highland Park, Dallas (75205): $2.03 million
Utah
- Deer Valley, Park City (84060): $2.13 million
- Kimball Junction, Park City (84098): $1.37 million
- Alpine (84004): $1.26 million
Vermont
- South Woodstock (05071): $1.34 million
- Stowe (05672): $1.28 million
- Charlotte (05445): $1.08 million
Virginia
- Great Falls (22066): $2.39 million
- McLean (22101): $2.2 million
- Arlington (22207): $1.5 million
Washington
- Medina (98039): $4.2 million
- Mercer Island (98040): $2.3 million
- Bellevue (98004): $1.95 million
Washington, D.C.
- Hawthorne (20015): $1.48 million
- Georgetown (20007): $1.27 million
- Spring Valley (20016): $1.09 million
West Virginia
- Shepherdstown (25443): $562,520
- Shenandoah Junction (25442): $557,000
- Summit Point (25446): $517,000
Wisconsin
- Madison (53726): $895,000
- Manitowish Waters (54545): $841,250
- Nashotah (53058): $669,000
Wyoming
- Teton Village (83025): $5 million
- Wilson (83014): $4.37 million
- Jackson (83001): $2.79 million
Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.
Money Report
Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.