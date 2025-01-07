The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S., according to LinkedIn—many can be remote and pay over $100,000

Jobseekers could face a cautious, competitive labor market in 2025 — but some roles will offer brighter prospects than others.

On Tuesday, LinkedIn released its annual Jobs on the Rise list highlighting the 25 fastest-growing occupations over the last three years, based on the job titles that saw the most growth on its website between January 2022 and July 2024.

Roles such as artificial intelligence consultant, physical therapist and workforce development manager are among the most in-demand jobs in the U.S., LinkedIn's research shows.

These jobs reflect two dominant trends shaping the labor market: the growing adoption of AI technologies and a resurgence in demand for in-person services and experiences like concerts and travel, Andrew Seaman, LinkedIn's editor-at-large for jobs and career development, tells CNBC Make It.

Despite widespread layoffs in the tech industry, expertise in artificial intelligence remains a hot commodity as businesses across sectors invest in AI to boost innovation and efficiency.

Meanwhile, roles like travel adviser, security guard and event coordinator — all new additions to LinkedIn's list — highlight the continued rebound in travel and live events as the world emerges from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in 2025 and how much they pay, according to LinkedIn's research and salary data from ZipRecruiter; you can read the full list of LinkedIn's top 25 jobs here.

1. Artificial intelligence engineer

Job description: Artificial intelligence engineers develop, implement and train AI models and algorithms, using programming languages to create intelligent systems that can perform tasks traditionally requiring human intelligence.

Average salary: $106,386

Top locations hiring: San Francisco, New York City, Boston

2. Artificial intelligence consultant

Job description: Artificial intelligence consultants advise organizations on the implementation of AI technologies in their business operations and product offerings.

Average salary: $113,566

Top locations hiring: San Francisco, New York City, Washington, D.C.

3. Physical therapist

Job description: Physical therapists assess and treat patients to help relieve pain, improve mobility and prevent or recover from injuries.

Average salary: $96,695

Top locations hiring: New York City, Boston, Chicago

4. Workforce development manager

Job description: Workforce development managers develop and implement training programs to align workforce skills with company goals, enabling employees to upskill in new and existing areas.

Average salary: $80,644

Top locations hiring: Los Angeles; Columbus, Ohio; Seattle

5. Travel advisor

Job description: Travel advisors help plan and book travel arrangements — including transportation, accommodations and activities — based on clients' preferences and budgets.

Average salary: $48,925

Top locations hiring: New York City, Los Angeles, Miami

6. Event coordinator

Job description: Event coordinators organize and execute social, corporate and nonprofit events. Their duties typically include managing logistics such as scheduling, vendor management and budget allocation.

Average salary: $50,890

Top locations hiring: New York City, Los Angeles, Boston

7. Director of development

Job description: Directors of development oversee an organization's fundraising strategy — from donor relations to portfolio management — to secure financial support for business projects or nonprofit activities.

Average salary: $92,386

Top locations hiring: New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C.

8. Outside sales representative

Job description: Outside sales representatives sell products or services to prospective and existing clients, building customer relationships and helping businesses achieve sales targets.

Average salary: $78,042

Top locations hiring: Houston, Dallas, Atlanta

9. Sustainability specialist

Job description: Sustainability specialists analyze organizations' existing environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities — and design strategies that mitigate potential harm and promote responsible resource use and positive social impact.

Average salary: $122,624

Top locations hiring: New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco

10. Security guard

Job description: Security guards monitor and protect property, people and assets, responding to potential threats and ensuring overall safety.

Average salary: $39,591

Top locations hiring: New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco

Nearly every role on LinkedIn's list offers remote or hybrid job opportunities, suggesting that employers are continuing to heed workers' demands for flexible work arrangements.

Even if these specific roles don't align with your interests, understanding where hiring demand is growing can help you refine your job search. Targeting industries with strong growth and job security can uncover unexpected opportunities, says Seaman.

"Paying attention to where demand is can help you identify opportunities you might not have considered before, which can help you stand out in a crowded job market," he adds. "For example, maybe you don't want to work as a security guard, but if there's a strong need for security guards, chances are, companies that hire and train security guards will need people to manage their payroll and operations. Ultimately, there's a wide range of opportunities for those willing to get creative with their careers."

