The 10 best U.S. companies to work for in 2024, according to Glassdoor

If you're looking for a better job in 2024, consider a career in tech, finance or consulting.

The companies with the happiest, most successful employees are concentrated in these three industries, according to new research from Glassdoor.

On Wednesday, Glassdoor released its annual list of the Best Places to Work for 2024, ranking companies with at least 1,000 employees and 75 reviews on the jobs site. Each organization was rated on a 5-point scale for its career opportunities, compensation, culture, senior management and work-life balance, among other factors.

Glassdoor's researchers evaluated millions of employee reviews and insights about companies submitted on the site between October 2022 and October 2023 for the ranking.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

For the second year in a row, technology, finance and consulting had the most winners on the top companies list, although the tech sector had a diminished presence on this year's ranking, appearing with 31 companies represented, down from 41 the year prior.

Employees' priorities haven't changed much in recent years, says Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor. A supportive environment, competitive pay, transparent leaders and ample career growth opportunities continue to be top priorities, he adds.

Top 10 U.S. companies to work for in 2024

Bain & Company NVIDIA ServiceNow MathWorks Procore Technologies In-N-Out Burger VMware Deltek 2020 Companies Fidelity Investments

One attribute employees and job seekers are increasingly focused on is job security. Companies with higher ratings had a clear track record, per employee reviews, of infrequent layoffs, minimal turnover and strong job tenure.

"After a 2023 full of layoff headlines and recession fears, it's no surprise that large companies offering stability and solid career development opportunities are catching the eye of jobseekers in a way that they might not have been able to in 2021 or 202," says Zhao. "Tech lost some of its luster, and instead you see old-guard industries like consulting and finance make a comeback."

Workers' shifting priorities suggest the job market is coming into "better balance" nearly four years after the Covid-19 pandemic threw it for a loop, Zhao adds.

But with a potential recession still on the horizon, "companies are going to have to figure out how to deliver a top-notch employee experience with a more constrained budget," he says. "They can't woo employees with the same suite of perks and benefits they could two years ago."

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Want to land your dream job in 2024? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay. Get started today and save 50% with discount code EARLYBIRD.

Check out:

How to avoid taking a new job you'll hate, according to an HR pro: It's not realistic to 'love every part of the job'