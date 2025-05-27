Tesla's Europe sales plunge 49% on brand damage, rising competition

Tesla sold 7,261 cars in Europe in April, down 49% year-on-year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

Tesla has suffered brand damage over the past few months because of CEO Elon Musk's political involvement with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tesla is also facing heightened competition in Europe.

Tesla sold 7,261 cars in Europe in April, down 49% year-on-year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA). That drop came even as overall battery electric car sales rose 34.1% annually in April.

Tesla has faced brand damage over the past few months because of CEO Elon Musk's political involvement with U.S. President Donald Trump, with protests erupting at Tesla dealerships across Europe in March.

Tesla sales tanked nearly 40% year-on-year over the January-April period.

The company launched an upgraded version of its Model Y sports utility vehicle this year, but its overall line-up of cars is still ageing, with no new mass market offering unveiled to date.

At the same time, Tesla continues to battle rising competition from traditional automakers as well as aggressive Chinese players. Last week, separate data showed auto giant BYD sold more pure electric cars in Europe than Tesla for the first time.

European consumers are also showing a preference for hybrid electric vehicles — cars with a small battery that still mainly run on traditional fuel. Hybrid electric vehicles account for just over 35% of the total European car market, ACEA data showed.

Tesla does not have any hybrid electric cars on the market, only selling full battery-powered vehicles.

Investors have questioned Musk's dedication to Tesla because of his time advising Trump and his role leading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Musk said on the most recent Tesla earnings call that his time spent running DOGE would drop significantly by the end of May, but that he plans to dedicate a "day or two per week" on government work.

The tech billionaire added in a recent public speech that he is committed to leading Tesla for the next five years.

- CNBC's Ashley Capoot contributed to this report.