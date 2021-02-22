Tesla Stock Suffers Biggest Fall Since September 2020

Shares of Tesla closed down 8.55% on Monday.

Investors, betting on a pandemic comeback, rotated out Big Tech and piled into cyclical stocks.

Tesla's stock could also have been hindered from Bitcoin's fall on Monday.

Shares of Tesla closed down 8.55% on Monday, as investors betting on a pandemic comeback rotated out Big Tech and piled into cyclical stocks.

It's Tesla's biggest drop since Sept. 23, 2020, when it closed down 10.34%.

Shares of the company's Big Tech peers also dropped Monday, with Apple, Amazon and Microsoft each closing down more than 2%. Overall, the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5% on Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed a 200-point loss to close up 0.1%.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Tesla's stock could also have been dragged down from Bitcoin, which slowed its rally on Monday. The coin was down about 6% after the bell Monday, according to CoinDesk.

Earlier this month, Tesla disclosed it bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin for "more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash." The company also said it plans to start accepting payment in Bitcoin.

The company is "on a trajectory to make more from its Bitcoin investments than profits from selling its EV (electric vehicle) cars in all of 2020," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said in a research note over the weekend.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.