Tesla recalling 239,000 vehicles in U.S. over rearview camera failures

Tesla is voluntarily recalling about 239,000 of its electric vehicles in the U.S. to fix an issue that can cause their rearview cameras to fail, the company disclosed in filings posted Friday to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.

"A rearview camera that does not display an image reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash," Tesla wrote in a letter to the regulator. The recall applies to Tesla's 2024-2025 Model 3 and Model S sedans, and to its 2023-2025 Model X and Model Y SUVs.

The company also said in the acknowledgement letter that it's already "released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge" that can fix some of the vehicles' camera issues.

In 2024, Tesla issued 16 recalls in the U.S. that applied to 5.14 million of its EVs, according to NHTSA data. The recall remedies included a mix of over-the-air software updates and parts replacements. More than 40% of last year's recalls pertained to issues with the newest vehicle in the company's lineup, the Cybertruck, an angular steel pickup that Tesla began delivering to customers in late 2023.

Regarding the latest recall, the company said it had received 887 warranty claims and dozens of field reports but told the NHTSA it was not aware of any injurious, fatal or other collisions resulting from the rearview camera failures.

Other customers with vehicles that "experienced a circuit board failure or stress that may lead to a circuit board failure," which cause the backup camera failures, can have their vehicles' computers replaced by Tesla, free of charge, the company said.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

