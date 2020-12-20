Tesla Enters the S&P 500 With 1.69% Weighting in the Benchmark, Fifth Largest

Tesla will become an S&P 500 constituent officially at Monday's open with a 1.69% weighting in the index, the fifth largest.

It will be the sixth biggest company in the large-cap benchmark when counting together the two share classes of Alphabet.

Investors, including passive fund managers and active managers that use the S&P 500 as a benchmark, rushed into Tesla shares in the final run-up, pushing the stock up nearly 6% on Friday to close at an all-time high of $695 a share.

The historic addition to the S&P 500 put a bow on Tesla's outstanding 2020. The Elon Musk-led company has turned in five consecutive profitable quarters amid heightened demand for electric vehicles. Tesla shares have soared more than 730% this year, bringing the company's market capitalization to more than $658 billion. (S&P Dow Jones uses float-adjusted market value rather than the outright number.)

Tesla's entry is the largest ever for the influential stock index, and perhaps the most dramatic.

Trading at 186 times forward earnings, Tesla is also one of the most expensive companies to ever join the S&P 500. However, its impact on the benchmark's valuation turned out to be smaller than many had expected. The S&P 500's 2021 price-earnings ratio will rise to 22.6 from 22.3, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Meanwhile, as Tesla doesn't pay dividends, the S&P 500's dividend yield will dip to 1.53% from 1.56%, Silverblatt said.

In terms of the S&P 500's performance, the high-growth stock could potentially move the needle. For every $11.11 Tesla moves, the S&P 500 changes 1 point, according to the index analyst.

Goldman Sachs previously estimated that the S&P 500's total return would have been lifted by 2 percentage points had Tesla been a constituent all year. The S&P 500 so far in 2020 is up 14.8%.

