Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Tech stocks are down 7% since Trump's inauguration as trade war fuels uncertainty

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

CEO of Meta and Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2025.
Saul Loeb | Via Reuters
  • Technology stocks have dropped more 7% since President Donald Trump's inauguration.
  • New tariffs have sparked a trade war and fueled risk-off sentiment on Wall Street.
  • Nvidia and technology stocks reliant on parts and manufacturing abroad have experienced significant losses, with the chipmaker down more than 17% since Trump took office.

Technology stocks have slumped more than 7% since President Donald Trump took office in January, with new tariffs setting off a trade war and adding fuel to the risk-off sentiment on Wall Street.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Economists warned the tariff spat could spike inflation and send shockwaves worldwide, prompting investors to dump winning stocks and mitigate risk.

The fears have battered technology stocks that led the market in the wake of Trump's presidential victory. The S&P 500 technology sector fell 3.5% during Monday's session, and has lost 7.6% since Trump's inauguration.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Tariffs may spike manufacturing costs for leading technology companies such as Apple and Nvidia that assemble and manufacture products outside the U.S.

The leading artificial intelligence chipmaker fell nearly 9% on Monday in response to the tariffs and has plummeted more than 17% since Trump took office. Shares continued to slip on Tuesday.

The company makes most of its chips in Taiwan but manufactures some more complex systems in other regions. Nvidia said it plans to produce some chips at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's facilities in the U.S. that were announced Monday.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

These 5 actions can help protect your personal and financial data

news 32 mins ago

As Europe ramps up defense spending, Thales CEO presses for the money to stay in the region

Semiconductor stocks have also underperformed, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF down nearly 14% since the inauguration. Advanced Micro Devices has shed about 20%, while Broadcom and Marvell Technology have tanked more than 21% and 31%, respectively.

Megacap technology stocks and Elon Musk-backed Tesla has lost a third of its value since the inauguration. Alphabet has dropped about 15%, while Microsoft and Amazon are down at least 10% each. Apple is up 3%.

Trump smashed hope of a potential last-minute deal Monday, clearing the way for 25% duties on Canada and Mexico to go into effect. Trump said there was "no room left" to discuss alternatives after weeks of negotiations. He also put an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

All three countries responded to the new levies. Canada said it would implement retaliatory tariffs as soon as Tuesday, with Mexico preparing to announce a plan Sunday. China has punched back an up to 15% tariff on some U.S. goods.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us