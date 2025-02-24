Tech investor Prosus to buy Just Eat Takeaway.com for $4.3 billion

European food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com is poised to be acquired by Dutch technology investor Prosus in a deal worth roughly 4.1 billion euros ($4.3 billion).

European food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com is poised to be acquired by Dutch technology investor Prosus in an all-cash deal worth roughly 4.1 billion euros ($4.3 billion).

The offer values Just Eat's shares at 20.3 euros each, representing a premium of 63% when compared to the firm's closing price on Friday.

"We are very excited for Just Eat Takeaway.com to join the Prosus group and the opportunity to create a European tech champion," Fabricio Bloisi, CEO of Prosus and Naspers group, said in a statement.

"We believe that combining Prosus' strong technical and investment capabilities with Just Eat Takeaway.com's leading brand position in key European markets will create significant value for our customers, drivers, partners, and shareholders," Bloisi said.

