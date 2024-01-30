Tax season is here—how to file your 2023 tax return for free

The vast majority of Americans pay to file their tax return, even though they could do it for free.

Despite the fact that free tax filing preparation software is available to 70% of the population through the Internal Revenue Service's Free File program, only 4% of eligible taxpayers use the program, per a 2021 U.S. Government Accountability Analysis report.

However, that doesn't have to be the case for the 2023 tax filing season, which started Jan. 29.

If you made an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less for all tax filing statuses, you qualify for the IRS Free File program, which allows filers to use software from commercial tax prep companies at no cost.

There are other free options available too, including the IRS's own free tax prep software, which has been soft-launched in select states for the 2023 tax filing season.

Here's a look at your free tax-filing options.

IRS Free File

Eight commercial online tax preparers are available through a dedicated IRS Free File webpage.

Unfortunately, income eligibility varies among the software providers participating in the program. Some are free only if you made $45,000 or less in 2023, for example. Others are only free if you live in certain states.

To help you navigate these confusing requirements, this IRS questionnaire tool will suggest the best option for you. Just be aware that Free File might not include state tax filing, depending on where you live.

If your state isn't included as part of the program, you can still file your federal taxes and follow up with your state taxes separately. Fortunately, many states offer free e-filing tax options for state taxes, like California's CalFile service or Ohio's OH|TAX eServices.

IRS Direct File

Another free option for tax filers earning less than $200,000 is the IRS's newly launched tax prep software Direct File, which is available in 12 states for the 2023 tax season. More states are expected to be available in March.

Unfortunately, the current iteration of Direct File can only handle basic tax returns for W-2 income. Direct File also can't process returns with dividend or capital gains income, itemized deductions or retirement account distributions, CNBC reports.

It can process many common lower- to middle-income tax credits like the child tax credit, however.

Note that Direct File doesn't currently prepare state returns. However, if you live in Arizona, California, Massachusetts or New York, Direct File's software will guide you to a state-supported tool that will prepare and file your state tax return, the IRS says.

Other free options

The IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program offers in-person tax preparation for free to those who either make $64,000 or less, have disabilities or have limited English-speaking abilities. The service is available in places like community centers, libraries and schools throughout the country. Use this IRS tool to find a location near you.

Another option for taxpayers who are over 50 or have low to moderate income is AARP's in-person Tax-Aide service. Trained volunteers are available at locations across the country. You can find one near you using this AARP tool.

The Department of Defense also offers free tax preparation software for active or retired members of the military and their family members, known as MilTax.

Lastly, if you don't mind preparing your own tax return, the IRS offers Free Fillable Forms, which are electronic versions of IRS forms that can be submitted directly to the organization. The forms are available as of Jan. 29.

