Swiss central bank cuts rates by a quarter point

A view of the headquarters of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), before a press conference in Zurich, Switzerland, March 21, 2024. 
The Swiss National Bank on Thursday took another step to loosen monetary policy this year, bringing its key interest rate down by 25 basis points to 1.0%.

The trim, which had been anticipated by 30 of 32 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll, marked the SNB's third interest rate reduction of 2024.

It was the first major Western central bank to reduce interest rates back in March.

This breaking news story is being updated.

