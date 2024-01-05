Supreme Court will hear appeal of Trump ballot disqualification in Colorado

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal challenging a court ruling that disqualified former President Donald Trump from appearing on the Republican primary ballot in Colorado due to his incitement of the 2021 Capitol riot.

The Supreme Court said it will hear oral arguments in the case on Feb. 8.

Colorado's own state Supreme Court in a Dec. 19 ruling upheld a trial court judge's decision barring Trump from the primary ballot due to a provision in the U.S. Constitution.

Plaintiffs in that case had successfully argued that Trump was disqualified from being a presidential candidate because he had spurred the insurrection that sought to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Section 3 of the Constitution's 14th Amendment says that "no person" can serve as an officer of the United States who, having previously taken an oath of federal office, "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the U.S."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.