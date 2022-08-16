Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Home Depot, Walmart, Masimo and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Home Depot (HD) – Home Depot reported a quarterly profit of $5.05 per share, 11 cents above estimates, with revenue and comparable store sales also topping Street forecasts. However, the number of customer transactions fell during the quarter. Home Depot moved between gains and losses in premarket trading.

Walmart (WMT) – Walmart rallied 3.4% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected top and bottom line results for the second quarter. Comparable store sales also beat estimates, and Walmart projects adjusted earnings will fall slightly less this year than previously thought.

Masimo (MASI) – Masimo gained 2.3% in premarket action after activist investor Politan Capital Management took a 9% stake in the medical technology company. Politan plans to push Masimo to take actions that improve its stock price.

Philips (PHG) – Philips shares were up 2.6% in the premarket after the Dutch health technology company announced that CEO Frans van Houten will leave that job on October 15. He'll be replaced by Roy Jakobs, who currently heads the company's Connected Care unit.

BHP (BHP) – BHP stock gained 3% in premarket action after the world's biggest mining company reported its highest annual profit in 11 years. BHP's results were boosted by higher prices for coal and other commodities.

Ally Financial (ALLY) – Ally Financial rallied 5.5% in premarket trading after Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filings showed that Warren Buffett's firm tripled its stake in the online banking company during the second quarter.

Nu Holdings (NU) – Nu Holdings shares leaped 13.5% in the premarket after the Warren Buffett-backed digital banking company reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled from a year earlier.

ThredUp (TDUP) – ThredUp gained 3.3% in premarket trading after the online apparel resale platform reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and a 29% increase in active buyers.

ZipRecruiter (ZIP) – The online employment website operator posted second-quarter results that were better than expected on continued labor market growth. However, the stock slid 6.2% in the premarket after the company said employers were starting to pull back on job postings as the quarter came to a close.