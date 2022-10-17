Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Continental Resources (CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.

Bank of America (BAC) – Bank of America jumped 3.1% in premarket trading after beating top and bottom line estimates in its third-quarter earnings report. Results were boosted by an increase in net interest income.

Bank of NY Mellon (BK) – The bank's stock rallied 4.4% in premarket action following better-than-expected third-quarter results. Net interest revenue surged 44% from a year ago during the quarter.

News Corp. (NWSA), Fox Corp. (FOXA) – News Corp. gained 3.5% in the premarket while Fox Corp. slid 4.1%. Rupert Murdoch's media companies have both formed special committees to consider recombining the two media companies, which separated in 2013.

Apple (AAPL) – Apple added 1.4% in the premarket after Morgan Stanley named it a "top pick" for its ability to withstand an economic downturn.

Meta Platforms (META) – Meta is falling short of its goals for its flagship metaverse product "Horizon Worlds", according to internal documents seen by the Wall Street Journal. The product has less than 200,000 monthly active users, compared with an initial goal of 500,000 by the end of this year and a revised year-end goal of 280,000. Meta rose 1.6% in the premarket.

Goldman Sachs (GS) – Goldman plans to combine its various businesses into three divisions in a significant reorganization, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. One unit will house investment banking and trading, with asset and wealth management in another and transaction banking in a third division. Goldman added 1% in premarket trading.

Splunk (SPLK) – Splunk surged 9.1% in the premarket following a Wall Street Journal report that activist investor Starboard Value has just under a 5% stake in the software company.

Archaea Energy (LFG) – The natural gas producer's shares soared 51.1% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by BP (BP) for $26 per share. BP rose 2.2%.

Credit Suisse (CS) – Credit Suisse rallied 3.2% in premarket action after the Financial Times reported that the company is prepared to sell parts of its Swiss domestic bank to raise capital.