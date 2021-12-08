Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Stitch Fix, Roku, Norwegian Cruise Line and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Stitch Fix — Shares of the digital personal shopping company plummeted 23% after reporting disappointing guidance for the fiscal second quarter and the full year. Stitch Fix also missed estimates for its fiscal first quarter active customers. The company did, however, beat on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Roku — Shares of the streaming platform rallied more than 15% after announcing it has reached a multiyear agreement with Google to keep YouTube and YouTube TV on its service. The deal will allow the 56.4 million active Roku accounts to continue to watch YouTube and YouTube TV, Google's live streaming service, without disruption.

Travel and reopening stocks — While the broader market was flat, travel and reopening stocks rose on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line rose 10%. American Airlines added 3.8%, and United Airlines popped 5.7%. Carnival climbed 7.4%, and Royal Caribbean rose 6.6%.

PagerDuty — Shares of the software company rose 10.4% after PagerDuty reported a loss of 7 cents per share, topping estimates of a loss of 9 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. The company made $71.8 million in revenue, higher than the forecasted $70.0 million. PagerDuty also reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.

Dave & Buster's — Shares of the arcade company popped 9% after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results. Dave & Buster's reported earnings of 21 cents per share, 8 cents higher than estimates, according to Refinitiv.

NXP Semiconductor – Shares of the chip company declined 5% after UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a sell rating. The firm said that while it believes the company will remain a leader in some product categories, NXP's automotive division growth will lag that of peers. The firm has a 12-month target of $170 on the stock, which is about 28% below where shares closed on Tuesday.

ChargePoint Holdings — Shares of ChargePoint Holdings dipped 5.2% after posting a GAAP per-share loss of 21 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $65.0 million, higher than the estimated $64.8 million, according to Refinitiv.

Honeywell — Shares of Honeywell retreated more than 1% after Bank of America downgraded the stock to a neutral rating from buy. The firm also cut its price target on the stock. Bank of America said supply chain issues and inflationary pressures should impact Honeywell's revenue and margins in the first half of 2022.

Robinhood — Shares of the millennial-favored trading app gained less than 1% after the company said it was seeking a termination of the resale of its common shares by some of its early investors.

— with reporting from CNBC's Hannah Miao, Pippa Stevens and Yun Li.