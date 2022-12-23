Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Mission Produce, Nutanix, Alphabet, Tesla and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday.

Energy — Energy stocks outperformed on the S&P 500 following a rise in oil prices, which jumped Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply. Shares of Halliburton, Devon Energy, Chevron and Marathon Oil rose by more than 2% each.

Alphabet — The tech stock gained more than 1% after The National Football League said Thursday that its "Sunday Ticket" subscription package will go to subsidiary YouTube starting next season.

Biogen — The biotech stock declined fell slightly after Biogen's Japanese partner Eisai said a third person has died during a trial of their experimental Alzheimer's treatment, confirming Reuters reports.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line — Cruise line operators declined as fears of a recession weighed on consumer discretionary stocks, which was one of three worst performers in the S&P 500. Shares of Carnival were down more than 4%, while Norwegian Cruise Line was down more than 2%.

Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle maker declined 2% after CEO Elon Musk said that he would hold off on selling any more Tesla stock for the next 18 to 24 months. Over the past year, Musk sold roughly $39 billion in shares.

3M Company — 3M shed 1.6% after a U.S. judge barred the company from shifting liability to a subsidiary for injuries suffered by military members from allegedly defective earplugs. The judge said 3M deserved the "harshest penalty" for its "bad faith" attempts to transfer liability, Reuters reported.

Nutanix — Shares of Nutanix fell more than 5% after Dealreporter reported that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has halted talks to acquire the cloud computing company. Hewlett Packard confirmed in a statement to CNBC that "there are currently no discussions with Nutanix."

Mission Produce — Shares of the avocado producer dropped more than 14% after the company reported financial results for its most recent quarter. It posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue as the rise in volume was not enough to offset a plunge in the prices of avocados.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel and Michelle Fox contributed reporting