Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Johnson & Johnson, Delta Air Lines and More

Here are the stocks making notable moves on Tuesday.

Johnson & Johnson — Shares of the drugmaker fell about 2.4% after the Food and Drug Administration said it is asking states to pause administering J&J's Covid-19 vaccine after six people in the U.S. developed a rare disorder involving blood clots. Moderna shares gained more than 7% on the news.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Altimeter Growth — Shares of Altimeter dipped 3.5% despite news that Southeast Asia's ride-hailing giant Grab is going public via a SPAC merger with the firm. The deal is valued at nearly $40 billion. Grab says it intends to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "GRAB" following the deal's completion.

Delta Air Lines, Carnival Corp — Travel stocks fell slightly on Tuesday following the recommended pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Shares of Delta and United Air Lines shed about 2.4% and 1%, respectively, while cruise stock Carnival slipped about 0.7%.

NortonLifeLock — NortonLifeLock's share price fell 3.4% after Bank of America initiated coverage on the stock at underperform and set a price target of $19, 14% below where it closed on Monday. The brokerage wrote: "... Once we isolate M&A impact, core Symantec (58% of revenues) is not growing, which is a reflection on weak consumer channels the company will have to improve."

Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle company bounced 5.3% on Tuesday, making it one of the best performers in the S&P 500 in midday trading. Tesla has now gained more than 10% since the end of March.

Boeing — The aerospace company's shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday after Boeing reported its second-straight month of net-positive aircraft sales. Goldman Sachs also named the company a top pick ahead of earnings.

—CNBC's Tom Franck, Maggie Fitzgerald and Michael Bloom contributed to this story.

Enjoyed this article?

For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream

Sign up for CNBC Pro

Start your free trial now