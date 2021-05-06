Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Peloton, Beyond Meat, Expedia & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Peloton — Shares of Peloton dropped more than 6% after the closing bell, when the fitness company reported fiscal third-quarter sales growth of 141%. Its per-share loss for the quarter was also smaller than expected at 3 cents versus 12 cents as forecast by analysts polled by Refinitiv. The company did not provide any updated financial forecast nor comment on its treadmill recall.

Expedia — The travel platform's stock rose 6.9% after it reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of $2.02 per share on revenues of $1.25 billion. Analysts had expected a loss per share of $2.31 on revenues of $1.12 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Beyond Meat — Shares of the plant-based meat maker fell 6.5% after it reported a wider-than-expected loss in the three months ended March 31 as diners take longer to return to restaurants and grocery shoppers slowed coronavirus-era stockpiling.

Dropbox — Dropbox shares rose 2.3% after the cloud-storage company reported first-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $512 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a profit of 31 cents per share on revenue of $505 million.

TripAdvisor — TripAdvisor fell 6.1% after it reported a first-quarter loss of 39 cents per share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $123 million. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 32 cents on revenue of $121 million, according to Refinitiv.

Bill.com — Shares of Bill.com rallied more than 15% after the financial software company announced it will acquire Divvy — an expense management software maker — for about $2.5 in a cash-and-stock deal. The deal is expected to close in Bill.com's fiscal first quarter, which ends on Sept. 30.

