Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Intel, Snap, Silicon Labs, Boston Beer & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Intel — Shares of the semiconductor chip manufacturer slipped 1.7% after Intel issued second-quarter earnings guidance that was below analyst expectations. Intel expects earnings per share of $1.05 for the next quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast earnings guidance of $1.09 per share.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mattel — The toy manufacturer's stock rose 8.6% after the company released better-than-expected first-quarter results. Mattel reported losses per share of 10 cents on revenue of $874 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected the company to lose 35 cents per share on revenue of $684 million.

Snap — Shares of the social media company ticked up 4.9% on first-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. Snap broke even on the bottom line while posting a revenue of $770 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast a loss of 6 cents per share on revenue of $744 million.

Boston Beer — The beer company's shares popped 8.4% after the company reported a stronger-than-forecast quarterly revenue. Boston beer reported revenue of $545 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected sales to come in at $477 million. Boston Beer also reported earnings per share of $5.26, but it was unclear whether that was comparable to a forecast of $2.61 per share.

World Wrestling Entertainment — WWE shares rose 3.2% after the professional wrestling entertainment company released its latest quarterly results. The company earned 51 cents per share on revenue of $263.5 million. However, It was unclear if results were comparable to Refinitiv estimates.

Skechers — The footwear company's shares were up 8.4% after the company posted first-quarter results that beat analyst estimates. Skechers posted earnings per share of 68 cents on revenue of $1.43 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 46 cents on revenue of $1.34 billion.

Skyworks Solutions, Silicon Labs — Shares of the semiconductor manufacturer rose 4% after the company announced it will acquire the infrastructure and automotive business of Silicon Labs for $2.75 billion. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year. Silicon Labs shares rallied more than 13%.