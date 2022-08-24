Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading.

Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Salesforce – Salesforce slid 4.7% when the company gave weaker than expected third quarter and full-year guidance on earnings and revenue. Otherwise, the maker of customer relationship management software reported results that beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines in the latest quarter.

Snowflake – Snowflake surged 16.2% after revenue handily beat analyst estimates. Revenue of $497 million topped estimates of $467 million, per Refinitiv.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Autodesk – Autodesk climbed 7.8% after results bested analyst expectations for the software maker. The company brought in an adjusted $1.65 per share and $1.24 billion in sales.

NetApp – NetApp gained 3.2% after hours Wednesday after quarterly earnings beat Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Splunk – Splunk shed 4.5% after reporting quarterly earnings after the bell. The company fell even though it reported better-than-expected revenue and a narrower loss. Still, it noted headwinds affected the quarter.

Victoria's Secret – Retailer Victoria's Secret fell 6.1% after sales and earnings fell short of Wall Street's estimates. The company reported earnings per share of 83 cents and $1.521 billion in sales, where analysts expected earnings of 95 cents and sales of $1.56 billion, per Refinitiv.