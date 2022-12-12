Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Oracle, Bank of Montreal and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Oracle — Shares gained 2% in extended trading after the software stock beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines for the fiscal second quarter. Total revenue grew 18% on a year-over-year basis.

Trimble — Shares of the construction software company fell more than 3% after Trimble announced plans to acquire Transporeon in an all-cash deal valued at 1.88 billion euros.

Bank of Montreal — The bank stock tumbled more than 4% after announcing a common stock offering to fund regulatory expenses and additional costs.